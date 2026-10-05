The Poco C95 Pro features a 6.9-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it suited for streaming content and gaming.

The smartphone launched on October 1, 2026, with a focus on large-screen entertainment, gaming, and long battery life.

Poco has expanded its C-series lineup with the launch of the Poco C95 Pro in international markets, including Europe and Singapore.

The display also comes with triple TÜV Rheinland eye-care certifications, designed to reduce eye strain during extended viewing and night reading sessions.

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the screen, adding durability against everyday scratches and accidental damage.

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Performance and Memory

Under the hood, the Poco C95 Pro runs on the MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra platform. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM, and you can use up to 16GB of dynamic memory extension for improved multitasking.

For photography, the smartphone gets a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup. An 8MP front camera is housed inside the punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls.

Large Battery and Fast Charging

Battery life is another major highlight of the Poco C95 Pro. The phone packs a 7,500mAh battery and supports 45W Turbo Charging.

It also supports 22.5W wired reverse charging, allowing users to use the smartphone as a power source for compatible devices.

The handset carries an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. It will be available in Blue, Classic Black and Green colour options.

Poco is rolling out the C95 Pro across global markets through mi.com and partner retailers. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at $169, translating to around ₹13,499 to ₹16,270 depending on the region and early-bird offers. The higher 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at $199, equivalent to around ₹19,160.