The teaser images suggest that the Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra will share a design closely resembling the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max, which were launched in China earlier this month.

The upcoming phones are positioned as high-end performance smartphones, with leaks pointing to flagship Snapdragon processors, high-refresh-rate displays, large batteries and fast charging. Poco has also teased the devices in white and dark cherry colour options.

Poco is preparing to expand its F-series smartphone lineup globally with the launch of the Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra on September 1, 2026. The company is expected to skip the standard Poco F9 this time, following a strategy similar to the previous generation.

One notable detail is the "Sound by Bose" branding visible on the rear panel. This suggests that Poco may be collaborating with the US-based audio company for audio tuning, potentially giving the upcoming phones an advantage in sound quality over other performance-focused smartphones.

The devices are expected to target users looking for flagship-level performance while retaining Poco's aggressive positioning in the premium smartphone segment.

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Display Specifications

The Poco F9 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch QHD+ Plastic OLED display with an unusually high 185Hz refresh rate.

The Poco F9 Ultra could feature a larger 6.85-inch display with a 2608 x 1200-pixel resolution. The higher refresh rate and large screen are expected to make both models particularly suitable for gaming and multimedia use.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Poco F9 series is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform. Some reports also point to a possible Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V variant, although the exact chipset configuration remains unconfirmed.

The phones could offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, giving the lineup a strong focus on performance and multitasking.

Camera Features

The Poco F9 Pro is tipped to feature a triple rear camera system. The setup could include a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto camera with OIS.

The F9 Ultra could receive a more advanced telephoto setup, with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto sensor, alongside the same primary camera as the Pro model.

The combination of optical image stabilisation and dedicated telephoto cameras could make the F9 series more capable for photography and zoom shots than typical performance-oriented smartphones.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity is expected to be another major highlight of the Poco F9 lineup.

The Poco F9 Pro could pack a 6,330mAh battery, while the Poco F9 Ultra may feature a significantly larger 8,050mAh battery.

Both models are expected to support 100W wired fast charging, which could help reduce charging times despite the large battery capacities.

Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra: Key Specifications

Poco F9 Pro Specification Details Display 6.59-inch QHD+ Plastic OLED Refresh rate 185Hz Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 / Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V (rumoured) RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Rear cameras 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP 3x telephoto Primary camera OIS Telephoto 3x optical zoom with OIS Battery 6,330mAh Charging 100W wired

Poco F9 Ultra Specification Details Display 6.85-inch Resolution 2608 x 1200 pixels Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 series (rumoured) RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Rear cameras 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 5x telephoto Battery 8,050mAh Charging 100W wired

Global Launch Date and Expectations

Poco has confirmed that the F9 series will be introduced globally on September 1, 2026. The lineup is expected to include only the Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra, with the standard F9 reportedly being omitted.

If the leaked specifications prove accurate, the new F9 series could appeal strongly to gamers and power users.

The combination of flagship-grade processing, extremely high refresh rates, large batteries, high-resolution cameras and 100W charging could make the Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra among the company's most ambitious smartphones yet.