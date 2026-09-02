While both phones focus heavily on performance, gaming, displays, and long battery life, the F9 Ultra has clearly positioned itself as the more feature-packed model.

The two smartphones were launched globally on September 01, 2026, giving buyers two different ways to experience POCO's latest high-performance hardware.

POCO has officially expanded its flagship smartphone lineup with two new models, the POCO F9 Ultra and POCO F9 Pro.

The brand has traditionally built its reputation on powerful processors and game-focused hardware at prices below many conventional flagships.

With the F9 series, POCO is pushing further into the premium segment, adding higher-end cameras, wireless charging, advanced displays and a Bose-tuned audio system.

POCO F9 Ultra Specifications Specification Details Display Refresh Rate 165 Hz Resolution Standard FHD+ Screen size (inches) 6.90 Resolution 1200x2608 pixels Hardware Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm TSMC N3P process, Oryon architecture up to 4.6GHz) RAM 12GB Internal storage 256GB Camera Rear camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel No. of Rear Cameras 3 Front camera 32-megapixel No. of Front Cameras 1 Software Operating system Android 16 Skin HyperOS 3 Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes, v 6.00 NFC Yes USB Type-C Yes Battery And Charging Battery 8,050 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery Wired Charging 100W Wired HyperCharge Wireless Charging 50W Wireless Charging Audio Architecture Speakers Symmetrical stereo speakers tuned by Bose with a dedicated 2.1-channel independent subwoofer. Biometrics And Build Security & Build Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68/IP69 water & dust resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Colours Available Colours Black and Dark Cherry

Key Feature And Performance Breakthrough

Industry-leading 185Hz Gaming

The F9 Ultra's massive 185Hz screen lets you unleash a native 185 FPS workflow in compatible mobile titles.

Backed by the VisionBoost D8 co-processor, it relies on pre-trained AI models for motion frame interpolation, delivering fluid graphics with lower latency and reduced motion blur.

Massive Two Days Of Battery Life

The high-density 8,050mAh battery delivers incredible endurance, easily spanning two days of heavy use or travel without a wall adapter.

Refuelling is incredibly fast: 100W wired HyperCharge goes from 1% to 61% in half an hour, plus 50W wireless and 27W reverse wired charging.

POCO F9 Pro Specifications Specification Details Display Refresh Rate 165 Hz Resolution Standard FHD+ Screen size (inches) 6.59 Resolution 1156x2510 pixels Hardware Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series (3nm, Oryon architecture up to 4.6GHz) RAM 12GB Internal storage 256GB Camera Rear camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel No. of Rear Cameras 3 Front camera 32-megapixel No. of Front Cameras 1 Software Operating system Android 16 Skin HyperOS 3 Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes, v 6.00 NFC Yes USB Type-C Yes Battery And Charging Battery 6,330 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery Wired Charging 100W Wired HyperCharge Wireless Charging 50W Wireless Charging Audio Architecture Speakers Symmetrical stereo speakers with custom tuning by Bose Biometrics And Build Security & Build Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 dust/water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Colours Available Colours Aurora Green, Black, and White

Standout Features And Performance Upgrades

Custom Snapdragon Gaming Chip

The F9 Pro introduces the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series, which features the tailored GPU setup that optimises power distribution.

It handles intensive tasks efficiently while keeping the device much more affordable than standard flagships.

Massive Battery And Fast Charging

Beyond the standard 5,000mAh limit, the F9 Pro packs a massive 6,330mAh silicon-carbon battery.

For the first time on a POCO Pro model, 50W wireless charging accompanies the blazing-fast 100W wired HyperCharge.

Retail Pricing And Variants

The POCO F9 Pro starts globally at $649 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, with an introductory early-bird promotional price dropping it to $599.

Meanwhile, the premium POCO F9 Ultra is offered in three storage tiers; the entry-level 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at $799, and the early-bird promotional price could drop it to $729 / €1,099.90.

The mid-tier 16GB + 512GB model costs $949, with an introductory price that reduces it to $799 / €1,199.90.

The top-tier 16GB + 1TB monster flagship retails for $1,199, with an early reservation discount bringing the total to $1,059 / €1,399.90.

Availability And Regional Info

The devices went live for orders immediately following the September 1st global event.

The initial rollout covers select European regions, the UK, and target Southeast Asian markets such as the Philippines.

The POCO F9 lineup has not launched in India yet. Historically, POCO modifies its F-series specifications or timelines for the Indian subcontinent; current forecasts suggest a localised release toward late 2026 or early 2027.

Booking And Order Details

Booking is managed directly via the official online storefronts, including regional domains like the Xiaomi UK Launch Portal.

People who register their purchase spot early receive an additional 15% off coupon voucher, along with a bonus bundle of 200 Mi points credited directly to their Xiaomi account infrastructure.