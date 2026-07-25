Technology

Poco F9 Ultra & F9 Pro Spotted on Certification Sites Ahead of Expected Launch

Poco F9 Ultra and Poco F9 Pro have appeared on the IMEI database and certification websites, hinting at an imminent launch. The listings confirm 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC support, while leaks suggest Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipsets. Poco is yet to confirm the devices officially.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Poco F9 Ultra and F9 Pro
Poco F9 Ultra & Poco F9 Pro
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Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco appears to be preparing to launch its next flagship smartphones, the Poco F9 Ultra and Poco F9 Pro.

While the company has not officially confirmed either device, both handsets have surfaced on the IMEI database and a certification platform, suggesting that their debut could be just around the corner.

The certification listings confirm support for 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC, indicating that the devices are progressing through the final stages before launch. However, the listings do not reveal any additional hardware specifications or an official launch timeline.

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According to recent leaks, the Poco F9 series is expected to bring significant performance upgrades over its predecessors.

Poco F9 Pro is rumoured to feature Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while the Poco F9 Ultra could be powered by the even more advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. These details remain unconfirmed, and Poco has yet to announce the official specifications.

The new smartphones are expected to succeed last year's Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra, which offered flagship-grade hardware and large batteries. More information, including pricing, availability, and complete specifications, is expected once Poco makes an official announcement.

Rumoured Poco F9 Pro Specifications

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset (rumoured)

  • 5G connectivity

  • Bluetooth

  • Wi-Fi

  • NFC

  • Expected successor to the Poco F8 Pro

Rumoured Poco F9 Ultra Specifications

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset (rumoured)

  • 5G connectivity

  • Bluetooth

  • Wi-Fi

  • NFC

  • Expected successor to the Poco F8 Ultra

Poco F8 Pro (Previous Generation)

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

  • 6,210mAh battery

Poco F8 Ultra (Previous Generation)

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

  • 6,500mAh battery

Poco has not officially confirmed the Poco F9 Pro or Poco F9 Ultra, their specifications, pricing, or launch date. All chipset and hardware details are currently based on leaks and certification listings.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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