Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco appears to be preparing to launch its next flagship smartphones, the Poco F9 Ultra and Poco F9 Pro.

While the company has not officially confirmed either device, both handsets have surfaced on the IMEI database and a certification platform, suggesting that their debut could be just around the corner.

The certification listings confirm support for 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC, indicating that the devices are progressing through the final stages before launch. However, the listings do not reveal any additional hardware specifications or an official launch timeline.