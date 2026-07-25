Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco appears to be preparing to launch its next flagship smartphones, the Poco F9 Ultra and Poco F9 Pro.
While the company has not officially confirmed either device, both handsets have surfaced on the IMEI database and a certification platform, suggesting that their debut could be just around the corner.
The certification listings confirm support for 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC, indicating that the devices are progressing through the final stages before launch. However, the listings do not reveal any additional hardware specifications or an official launch timeline.
According to recent leaks, the Poco F9 series is expected to bring significant performance upgrades over its predecessors.
Poco F9 Pro is rumoured to feature Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while the Poco F9 Ultra could be powered by the even more advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. These details remain unconfirmed, and Poco has yet to announce the official specifications.
The new smartphones are expected to succeed last year's Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra, which offered flagship-grade hardware and large batteries. More information, including pricing, availability, and complete specifications, is expected once Poco makes an official announcement.
Rumoured Poco F9 Pro Specifications
Rumoured Poco F9 Ultra Specifications
Poco F8 Pro (Previous Generation)
Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
6,210mAh battery
Poco F8 Ultra (Previous Generation)
Poco has not officially confirmed the Poco F9 Pro or Poco F9 Ultra, their specifications, pricing, or launch date. All chipset and hardware details are currently based on leaks and certification listings.