POCO has officially confirmed that the POCO M8 Power will launch in India on August 4 at 12 PM IST. The smartphone will be the second model in the company's M8 lineup, following the launch of the standard POCO M8 earlier this year, and is set to succeed the POCO M7.

Ahead of its debut, POCO has revealed several key features, including a massive 8,000mAh battery, an AMOLED display, and a claimed battery life of up to three days on a single charge. The smartphone will be sold exclusively through Flipkart across India.

POCO confirms key features ahead of launch

The biggest highlight of the POCO M8 Power is its 8,000mAh battery, making it one of the largest batteries in its segment.