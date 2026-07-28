Technology

POCO M8 Power to launch on August 4 with 8,000mAh battery, Check Specs

POCO has confirmed the M8 Power will launch in India on August 4 with a massive 8,000mAh battery, promising up to three days of battery life. The phone will also feature an AMOLED display, a 50MP rear camera, and is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
POCO M8 Power
POCO M8 Power available in orange colour
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POCO has officially confirmed that the POCO M8 Power will launch in India on August 4 at 12 PM IST. The smartphone will be the second model in the company's M8 lineup, following the launch of the standard POCO M8 earlier this year, and is set to succeed the POCO M7.

Ahead of its debut, POCO has revealed several key features, including a massive 8,000mAh battery, an AMOLED display, and a claimed battery life of up to three days on a single charge. The smartphone will be sold exclusively through Flipkart across India.

POCO confirms key features ahead of launch

The biggest highlight of the POCO M8 Power is its 8,000mAh battery, making it one of the largest batteries in its segment.

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According to the company, the handset is capable of delivering up to three days of battery life, targeting users who prioritize long-lasting performance.

POCO has also confirmed that the phone will feature an AMOLED display, offering improved contrast, deeper blacks, and better viewing experience compared to traditional LCD panels.

Loading post from https://x.com/IndiaPOCO/status/2081629704675815611

Official design revealed

The company has also showcased the phone's design ahead of launch.

Key design elements include:

  • Orange color option

  • Flat-edge frame

  • Large rectangular rear camera island

  • Two prominent circular camera rings

  • LED flash integrated within the camera module

  • "50MP" branding etched beside the camera setup

  • Punch-hole display on the front

The design closely resembles the recently launched Redmi Note 17, suggesting the POCO M8 Power could arrive as a rebranded version of the device.

Expected to be based on the Redmi Note 17

While POCO has not confirmed the complete specifications, leaks indicate that the M8 Power could share most of its hardware with the Redmi Note 17, which debuted last week.

If the reports prove accurate, buyers can expect a large OLED display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset, and a dual-camera setup.

Expected POCO M8 Power specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen size7-inch OLED display
Panel typeAMOLED panel
DesignPunch-hole design
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset
Memory and storage
RAM & StorageRAM and storage configurations yet to be confirmed
Rear cameras
Main camera50MP primary camera
Secondary cameraSecondary ultra-wide or macro sensor (expected)
Front camera
Selfie camera8MP selfie camera
Battery
Capacity8,000mAh battery
Battery lifeUp to three days of battery life (claimed)
Software
OSAndroid-based HyperOS (expected)
Availability
Launch dateAugust 4, 2026
Time12 PM IST
Sale platformFlipkart India

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the POCO M8 Power launch and where can I buy it?
The POCO M8 Power launches in India on August 4 at 12 PM IST. It will be sold exclusively through Flipkart.
What battery does the POCO M8 Power have?
The POCO M8 Power comes with a large 8,000mAh battery. POCO claims it can last up to three days on a single charge, making it one of the biggest batteries in its price segment.
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New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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