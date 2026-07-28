POCO has officially confirmed that the POCO M8 Power will launch in India on August 4 at 12 PM IST. The smartphone will be the second model in the company's M8 lineup, following the launch of the standard POCO M8 earlier this year, and is set to succeed the POCO M7.
Ahead of its debut, POCO has revealed several key features, including a massive 8,000mAh battery, an AMOLED display, and a claimed battery life of up to three days on a single charge. The smartphone will be sold exclusively through Flipkart across India.
POCO confirms key features ahead of launch
The biggest highlight of the POCO M8 Power is its 8,000mAh battery, making it one of the largest batteries in its segment.
According to the company, the handset is capable of delivering up to three days of battery life, targeting users who prioritize long-lasting performance.
POCO has also confirmed that the phone will feature an AMOLED display, offering improved contrast, deeper blacks, and better viewing experience compared to traditional LCD panels.
Official design revealed
The company has also showcased the phone's design ahead of launch.
Key design elements include:
Orange color option
Flat-edge frame
Large rectangular rear camera island
Two prominent circular camera rings
LED flash integrated within the camera module
"50MP" branding etched beside the camera setup
Punch-hole display on the front
The design closely resembles the recently launched Redmi Note 17, suggesting the POCO M8 Power could arrive as a rebranded version of the device.
Expected to be based on the Redmi Note 17
While POCO has not confirmed the complete specifications, leaks indicate that the M8 Power could share most of its hardware with the Redmi Note 17, which debuted last week.
If the reports prove accurate, buyers can expect a large OLED display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset, and a dual-camera setup.