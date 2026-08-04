POCO has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the POCO M8 Power, in India on August 4. The new smartphone focuses on battery life, display quality and long-term software support, featuring an 8000mAh battery, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor.
The smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and comes with extended software support, making it a strong option for users looking for a feature-rich device in the mid-range segment.
POCO M8 Power Price and Availability
The POCO M8 Power has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart from August 7 at 12 PM. As part of the launch offer, a special introductory deal will remain valid for the first 12 hours after the sale begins.
The device will be available in three colour options:
The retail box includes:
POCO M8 Power smartphone
Protective case
45W charger
USB Type-C cable
SIM ejector tool
Quick start guide
POCO M8 Power Specifications
Display
The POCO M8 Power features a 6.83-inch AMOLED Eye Care display with:
Full HD+ resolution of 2396 × 1080 pixels
120Hz refresh rate
240Hz touch sampling rate
Up to 1800 nits peak brightness
DCI-P3 colour gamut support
Sunlight display mode
TÜV Eye Protection certification
Wet Touch 2.0 support
The display also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.
Performance and Software
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor and is available in:
6GB RAM + 128GB storage
8GB RAM + 128GB storage
It runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box.
POCO has promised long-term software support with:
Battery and Charging
The biggest highlight of the POCO M8 Power is its 8000mAh battery, designed to offer extended usage on a single charge.
The device supports 45W fast charging and includes a compatible charger inside the box.
Camera Features
For photography, the smartphone comes with a:
Rear Camera
Front Camera
The camera system includes AI-based imaging features for improved photos and videos.
Connectivity and Sensors
The POCO M8 Power includes a USB Type-C port and multiple sensors, including:
With its large battery, AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset and extended software updates, the POCO M8 Power aims to compete strongly in India's competitive mid-range smartphone market.