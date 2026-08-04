Technology

POCO M8 Power Launched With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4, starts at Rs 21999

POCO M8 Power has launched in India with an 8000mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor. Priced at Rs 21,999, the smartphone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and offers four Android upgrades, six years of security updates, 50MP AI cameras and 45W fast charging.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
POCO M8 Power
POCO M8 Power launched in India with 8000mAh battery
Advertisement

POCO has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the POCO M8 Power, in India on August 4. The new smartphone focuses on battery life, display quality and long-term software support, featuring an 8000mAh battery, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor.

Loading post from https://x.com/IndiaPOCO/status/2084532207042044142

The smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and comes with extended software support, making it a strong option for users looking for a feature-rich device in the mid-range segment.

Advertisement

POCO M8 Power Price and Availability

The POCO M8 Power has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart from August 7 at 12 PM. As part of the launch offer, a special introductory deal will remain valid for the first 12 hours after the sale begins.

The device will be available in three colour options:

  • Blaze Orange

  • Green

  • Black

The retail box includes:

  • POCO M8 Power smartphone

  • Protective case

  • 45W charger

  • USB Type-C cable

  • SIM ejector tool

  • Quick start guide

POCO M8 Power Specifications

Display

The POCO M8 Power features a 6.83-inch AMOLED Eye Care display with:

  • Full HD+ resolution of 2396 × 1080 pixels

  • 120Hz refresh rate

  • 240Hz touch sampling rate

  • Up to 1800 nits peak brightness

  • DCI-P3 colour gamut support

  • Sunlight display mode

  • TÜV Eye Protection certification

  • Wet Touch 2.0 support

The display also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Performance and Software

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor and is available in:

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

It runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box.

POCO has promised long-term software support with:

  • Four Android OS upgrades

  • Six years of security updates

Battery and Charging

The biggest highlight of the POCO M8 Power is its 8000mAh battery, designed to offer extended usage on a single charge.

The device supports 45W fast charging and includes a compatible charger inside the box.

Camera Features

For photography, the smartphone comes with a:

Rear Camera

  • 50MP AI dual rear camera setup

  • f/1.8 aperture

  • 5P lens

Front Camera

  • 8MP selfie camera

The camera system includes AI-based imaging features for improved photos and videos.

Connectivity and Sensors

The POCO M8 Power includes a USB Type-C port and multiple sensors, including:

  • Virtual proximity sensor

  • Ambient light sensor

  • Accelerometer

  • Electronic compass

  • Optical in-display fingerprint sensor

With its large battery, AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset and extended software updates, the POCO M8 Power aims to compete strongly in India's competitive mid-range smartphone market.

Advertisement

Topics

Smartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...