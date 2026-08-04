The smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and comes with extended software support, making it a strong option for users looking for a feature-rich device in the mid-range segment.

POCO has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the POCO M8 Power, in India on August 4. The new smartphone focuses on battery life, display quality and long-term software support, featuring an 8000mAh battery, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor.

POCO M8 Power Price and Availability

The POCO M8 Power has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart from August 7 at 12 PM. As part of the launch offer, a special introductory deal will remain valid for the first 12 hours after the sale begins.

The device will be available in three colour options:

Blaze Orange

Green

Black

The retail box includes:

POCO M8 Power smartphone

Protective case

45W charger

USB Type-C cable

SIM ejector tool

Quick start guide

POCO M8 Power Specifications

Display

The POCO M8 Power features a 6.83-inch AMOLED Eye Care display with:

Full HD+ resolution of 2396 × 1080 pixels

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

Up to 1800 nits peak brightness

DCI-P3 colour gamut support

Sunlight display mode

TÜV Eye Protection certification

Wet Touch 2.0 support

The display also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Performance and Software

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor and is available in:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

It runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box.

POCO has promised long-term software support with:

Four Android OS upgrades

Six years of security updates

Battery and Charging

The biggest highlight of the POCO M8 Power is its 8000mAh battery, designed to offer extended usage on a single charge.

The device supports 45W fast charging and includes a compatible charger inside the box.

Camera Features

For photography, the smartphone comes with a:

Rear Camera

50MP AI dual rear camera setup

f/1.8 aperture

5P lens

Front Camera

8MP selfie camera

The camera system includes AI-based imaging features for improved photos and videos.

Connectivity and Sensors

The POCO M8 Power includes a USB Type-C port and multiple sensors, including:

Virtual proximity sensor

Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Electronic compass

Optical in-display fingerprint sensor

With its large battery, AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset and extended software updates, the POCO M8 Power aims to compete strongly in India's competitive mid-range smartphone market.