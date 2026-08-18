Poco M8x 5G India Launch on August 21, Expected Price & Specs

According to reports, the Poco M8x 5G could be priced below Rs 20,000 in India. For comparison, the Poco M8 5G was launched at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Poco M8 Power 5G starts at Rs 24,999 for its 6GB+128GB configuration.

The new model is expected to join the Poco M8 5G and the recently launched Poco M8 Power 5G in the lineup.

Poco is preparing to expand its M8 series in India with the upcoming Poco M8x 5G. The company has teased the smartphone's design, although an official launch date is yet to be announced.

The upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone may pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and run Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box. It is expected to be sold through Flipkart in India.

Design

The Poco M8x 5G is expected to feature a flat-frame design with a textured rear panel. The teaser shows the phone in a green finish, complemented by gold-coloured accents around the frame and camera module.

A square camera island sits in the top-left corner and houses the rear cameras and an LED flash. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side, while the left edge appears clean.

Reports suggest that the phone could launch in India on August 21.

Poco M8x 5G Specifications Specification Details Display 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD Refresh rate 120Hz Processor Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Battery 6,000mAh Charging 33W wired fast charging Operating system Android 16-based HyperOS 3 Rear design Textured flat panel Camera module Square-shaped, dual-camera setup with LED flash Colours Green finish with gold accents Expected price Under Rs 20,000 Expected India launch August 21 Availability Flipkart

The device could use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor, support up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, and deliver an AnTuTu score above 650,000.

The same reports mention a "triple cooling" system comprising a 12,439 sq mm graphite sheet, copper foil and 3.5W thermal gel. They also claim the phone could be optimised for up to 48 months of lag-free performance.

These Snapdragon and 12GB RAM details conflict with the Dimensity 6300 and 6GB RAM specs reported elsewhere, so the exact specifications are unconfirmed until Poco officially reveals the hardware.