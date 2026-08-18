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Poco M8x 5G India Launch on August 21, Expected Price & Specs

Poco M8x 5G is set to launch in India on August 21 at 12 PM. The smartphone is expected to feature a large 120Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery and a textured green design. It is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000 and sold via Flipkart.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Poco M8x 5G
Poco M8x 5G set to launch on August 21
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Poco is preparing to expand its M8 series in India with the upcoming Poco M8x 5G. The company has teased the smartphone's design, although an official launch date is yet to be announced.

The new model is expected to join the Poco M8 5G and the recently launched Poco M8 Power 5G in the lineup.

According to reports, the Poco M8x 5G could be priced below Rs 20,000 in India. For comparison, the Poco M8 5G was launched at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Poco M8 Power 5G starts at Rs 24,999 for its 6GB+128GB configuration.

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The upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone may pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and run Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box. It is expected to be sold through Flipkart in India.

Design

The Poco M8x 5G is expected to feature a flat-frame design with a textured rear panel. The teaser shows the phone in a green finish, complemented by gold-coloured accents around the frame and camera module.

A square camera island sits in the top-left corner and houses the rear cameras and an LED flash. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side, while the left edge appears clean.

Reports suggest that the phone could launch in India on August 21.

Poco M8x 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD
Refresh rate120Hz
ProcessorQualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery6,000mAh
Charging33W wired fast charging
Operating systemAndroid 16-based HyperOS 3
Rear designTextured flat panel
Camera moduleSquare-shaped, dual-camera setup with LED flash
ColoursGreen finish with gold accents
Expected priceUnder Rs 20,000
Expected India launchAugust 21
AvailabilityFlipkart

The device could use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor, support up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, and deliver an AnTuTu score above 650,000.

The same reports mention a "triple cooling" system comprising a 12,439 sq mm graphite sheet, copper foil and 3.5W thermal gel. They also claim the phone could be optimised for up to 48 months of lag-free performance.

These Snapdragon and 12GB RAM details conflict with the Dimensity 6300 and 6GB RAM specs reported elsewhere, so the exact specifications are unconfirmed until Poco officially reveals the hardware.

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