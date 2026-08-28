POCO has officially confirmed the India launch date of its upcoming POCO X8 5G. The smartphone will debut in the country on September 4 at 12 PM, with the company focusing heavily on its large battery and power endurance.

The launch confirmation comes shortly after POCO began teasing the standard X8 model on Flipkart. The teaser gives a glimpse of the handset's rear design and confirms that the smartphone will be sold through the e-commerce platform in India.

According to POCO's latest teaser, the POCO X8 5G will feature a 9,000mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 3.2 days of power. The company is positioning the handset around what it calls "power maxxing," suggesting that battery endurance will be one of the phone's key selling points.