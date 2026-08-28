Technology

POCO X8 5G India Launch Set for September 4, with 9000mAh battery

POCO X8 5G will launch in India on September 4 with a massive 9,000mAh battery claimed to offer up to 3.2 days of power. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and 67W charging.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Poco X8 5G
Poco X8 5G is scheduled to launch on September 4
Advertisement

POCO has officially confirmed the India launch date of its upcoming POCO X8 5G. The smartphone will debut in the country on September 4 at 12 PM, with the company focusing heavily on its large battery and power endurance.

The launch confirmation comes shortly after POCO began teasing the standard X8 model on Flipkart. The teaser gives a glimpse of the handset's rear design and confirms that the smartphone will be sold through the e-commerce platform in India.

According to POCO's latest teaser, the POCO X8 5G will feature a 9,000mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 3.2 days of power. The company is positioning the handset around what it calls "power maxxing," suggesting that battery endurance will be one of the phone's key selling points.

Advertisement

Loading post from https://x.com/IndiaPOCO/status/2093284960052592798

The teaser also reveals some design elements. The handset appears to feature a square rear camera module with rounded corners. It houses two vertically arranged camera lenses, accompanied by an LED flash. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the frame.

While POCO has confirmed the launch date and battery capacity, the company has not yet disclosed the India price or complete specifications. Several hardware details have surfaced through leaks and reports ahead of the launch.

POCO X8 5G Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Performance
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC
BenchmarkReported AnTuTu score of around 830,000
Display
Display6.83-inch AMOLED panel
Peak brightnessUp to 3,500 nits
Touch technologyWet Touch 2.0
Screen protectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Camera
Rear camera50MP primary sensor with OIS
Front camera16MP selfie camera
Battery & Charging
Battery9,000mAh
Wired charging67W
Reverse charging22.5W
Battery enduranceClaimed up to 3.2 days of power
Software & Connectivity
Software updatesFour Android/OS updates and six years of security updates
AIHyper AI
ConnectivityXiaomi interconnectivity features
Durability
DurabilityIP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings

The POCO X8 5G will launch in India on September 4 at 12 PM. The company will reveal more details, including the official price and RAM and storage configurations, on launch day.

Advertisement

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

Share

Loading comments...