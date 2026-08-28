Technology

Poco X8 Power 5G With 10,000mAh Battery Launching September 4

Poco X8 Power 5G is set to launch in India on September 4 at 12 PM, featuring a massive 10,000mAh battery, 100W fast charging, a 120Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset. The smartphone will be sold via Flipkart.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Poco X8 Power 5G
Poco X8 Power 5G will launch on September 4
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Poco has officially teased its upcoming Poco X8 Power 5G and confirmed a September 4 launch in India at 12 PM. The company claims that the Poco X8 Power 5G carries the largest battery ever used in a Poco smartphone.

Poco India shared an X post on Friday, August 28, revealing the official launch date for two upcoming devices: the Poco X8 Power 5G and Poco X8 5G. Both handsets were scheduled to launch in India on September 4 at 12 PM. The devices will go on sale on Flipkart.

Poco X8 Power 5G features and Specifications

Display features

According to the cited source, the Poco X8 Power 5G could feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

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It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Poco X8 Power 5G could get four Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, along with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Camera features

The Poco X8 Power 5G could feature a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera, paired with a 32MP front camera.

Battery features

The Poco X8 Power 5G is confirmed to have a 10000mAh battery, claimed to be the largest ever used in the company's devices. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 3.5 days of playback time.

The battery supports 100W wired charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It also offers bypass charging, PPS charging, and smart charging. The device comes with a six-year battery life rating.

Pricing and Colour

The Poco X8 Power is expected to be priced around Rs 39,999 in India.

As for the colour, the teaser shows the phone in POCO's trademark bright dual-tone yellow design. Yet the exact colour details are still unknown and will be revealed on the company's official site.

Official pricing, complete hardware specifications, and introductory sale offers will be announced during the launch on September 4.

Poco X8 Power 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
Peak BrightnessUp to 3,500 nits peak brightness
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset.
RAM & Storage
RAMLPDDR5X RAM
Storagewith UFS 4.x storage
Camera
Rear Cameras50MP primary camera with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera
Front Camera32MP selfie camera
Battery
Capacity10,000mAh battery
UsageUp to 3.5 days of usage
Wired Charging100W wired fast charging
Reverse Charging27W reverse wired charging
Durability
RatingIP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K
ProtectionDust and water resistance.
Software
OSAndroid 16 with POCO HyperOS
OS Upgrades4 Android OS upgrades and
Security Updates6 years of security updates
Pricing
PriceRs. 39,999
Colour
Colour OptionsNot revealed
Availability
LaunchLaunch on September 4 at 12 PM (India)
PlatformFlipkart
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Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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