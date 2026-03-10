POCO X8 Pro Series launch set for March 17: Here's What to Expect

POCO has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming POCO X8 Pro series smartphones, which will include the POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max models. The new lineup is scheduled to debut on March 17 at 20:00 GMT+8 (5:30 PM IST) through an online launch event.

Although the company has not yet revealed the complete specifications, early reports and leaks suggest that the upcoming POCO X8 series will focus heavily on improved performance, upgraded processors, and larger batteries.

POCO X8 Pro – Expected Specifications

Display