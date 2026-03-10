Technology

POCO X8 Pro Series launch set for March 17: Here's What to Expect

Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Poco X8 series are going to launch on March 17

POCO has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming POCO X8 Pro series smartphones, which will include the POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max models. The new lineup is scheduled to debut on March 17 at 20:00 GMT+8 (5:30 PM IST) through an online launch event.

Although the company has not yet revealed the complete specifications, early reports and leaks suggest that the upcoming POCO X8 series will focus heavily on improved performance, upgraded processors, and larger batteries.

POCO X8 Pro – Expected Specifications

Display

  • 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display

Processor

  • MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset

RAM & Storage

  • LPDDR5X RAM
  • UFS 4.1 storage

Camera

  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS), 8MP Ultra-Wide camera
  • Front Camera: 20MP Samsung OV20B

Battery

  • 7560mAh battery
  • 100W wired fast charging

Software

  • HyperOS 3 is based on Android 16

Durability & Features

  • IP68 & IP69 water and dust resistance
  • Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • IR Blaster

Expected Price

  • 8GB + 256GB: EUR 399 (Rs. 43,000)
  • 12GB + 512GB: EUR 479 (Rs. 51,000)

POCO X8 Pro Max – Expected Specifications

Display

  • 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display

Processor

  • MediaTek Dimensity 9500s (3nm)
  • Arm Mali G925 GPU

RAM & Storage

  • Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • UFS 4.1 storage

Camera

  • Rear Camera: 50MP Light Fusion 600 (OIS), 8MP Ultra-Wide camera
  • Front Camera: 20MP Samsung OV20B

Battery

  • 9000mAh battery
  • 100W wired fast charging

Software

  • HyperOS 3 is based on Android 16

Durability & Features

  • IP68 & IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • IR Blaster

Expected Price

  • 12GB + 256GB: EUR 529 (Rs. 57,000)
  • 12GB + 512GB: EUR 579 (Rs. 62,000)

More details about the smartphones, including their official specifications and availability, are expected to be revealed during the March 17 online launch event.

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

