POCO X8 Pro Series launch set for March 17: Here's What to Expect

POCO has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming POCO X8 Pro series smartphones, which will include the POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max models. The new lineup is scheduled to debut on March 17 at 20:00 GMT+8 (5:30 PM IST) through an online launch event.
Although the company has not yet revealed the complete specifications, early reports and leaks suggest that the upcoming POCO X8 series will focus heavily on improved performance, upgraded processors, and larger batteries.
POCO X8 Pro – Expected Specifications
Display
- 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display
Processor
- MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset
RAM & Storage
- LPDDR5X RAM
- UFS 4.1 storage
Camera
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS), 8MP Ultra-Wide camera
- Front Camera: 20MP Samsung OV20B
Battery
- 7560mAh battery
- 100W wired fast charging
Software
- HyperOS 3 is based on Android 16
Durability & Features
- IP68 & IP69 water and dust resistance
- Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- IR Blaster
Expected Price
- 8GB + 256GB: EUR 399 (Rs. 43,000)
- 12GB + 512GB: EUR 479 (Rs. 51,000)
POCO X8 Pro Max – Expected Specifications
Display
- 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display
Processor
- MediaTek Dimensity 9500s (3nm)
- Arm Mali G925 GPU
RAM & Storage
- Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM
- UFS 4.1 storage
Camera
- Rear Camera: 50MP Light Fusion 600 (OIS), 8MP Ultra-Wide camera
- Front Camera: 20MP Samsung OV20B
Battery
- 9000mAh battery
- 100W wired fast charging
Software
- HyperOS 3 is based on Android 16
Durability & Features
- IP68 & IP69 rating
- Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- IR Blaster
Expected Price
- 12GB + 256GB: EUR 529 (Rs. 57,000)
- 12GB + 512GB: EUR 579 (Rs. 62,000)
More details about the smartphones, including their official specifications and availability, are expected to be revealed during the March 17 online launch event.