It also features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a dedicated telephoto camera.

The smartphone runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Poco has introduced the new Poco X8s in global markets on October 20, expanding its X8 smartphone lineup. The latest model features a compact 6.35-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a large 6,330mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

The Poco X8s is available in two memory and storage configurations and three colour options. The handset is currently on sale in Vietnam through the e-commerce platform Shopee.

Poco X8s Price and Availability

The Poco X8s starts at VND 11,500,000, approximately Rs. 42,000, for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The top-end configuration, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at VND 14,000,000, approximately Rs. 51,000.

The smartphone is available in Black, Blue and White colour options. Buyers in Vietnam can purchase the device through Shopee.

Poco X8s Specifications and Features

Display

The Poco X8s features a 6.35-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel supports peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits, 12-bit colour depth and the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

The display also features slim 1.18mm bezels, providing a more immersive viewing experience in a compact form factor.

Processor, RAM and Storage

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, manufactured using a 4nm process.

The processor configuration includes a prime core clocked at up to 2.8GHz, three performance cores running at up to 2.4GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz.

The Poco X8s offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The device runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, out of the box.

Camera

The Poco X8s features a triple rear camera system designed for different photography scenarios.

The camera setup includes:

50-megapixel primary camera: Features a Light Fusion 800 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

50-megapixel telephoto camera: Designed for capturing distant subjects.

8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera: Provides a wider field of view for landscapes and group photographs.

On the front, the smartphone features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

The handset packs a 6,330mAh battery and supports 100W wired fast charging. The large battery capacity, combined with fast charging support, is designed to meet the needs of users who regularly stream content, play games and use demanding applications.

Connectivity and Other Features

The Poco X8s supports dual SIM functionality and offers a range of connectivity options, including:

5G and 4G LTE

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.4

USB Type-C port

GPS

The device also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, providing additional protection against dust ingress and water exposure.

Poco X8s: Key Highlights

The Poco X8s combines a compact display with a high refresh rate, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a versatile triple rear camera system and a large battery. Its 100W charging support, 3,500-nit peak brightness and IP68 rating are among its notable features.