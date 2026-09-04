Both models are dual-SIM smartphones running Android 16-based HyperOS 3. Poco has promised four OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the two devices.

The new smartphones are the latest additions to the company's X8 series and will go on sale from September 11 through Flipkart and Poco's official website.

Poco has expanded its mid-range smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power on September 4.

The smartphones share several display and durability features, including a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The display also supports up to 3,200Hz instantaneous touch sampling, 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, TÜV Triple Eye Protection certifications and Wet Touch 2.0.

Both phones feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

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Poco X8 Power Price and Offers

The Poco X8 Power starts at ₹35,999 in India. With Poco's launch offers, buyers can get a ₹2,000 coupon discount and an additional ₹1,000 exchange bonus, bringing the effective starting price down to ₹32,999.

The smartphone is available in Black, Fiery Orange and Frost White colour options.

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Poco X8 Price and Offers

The standard Poco X8 starts at ₹29,999 for the base variant. With the ₹2,000 coupon discount and ₹1,000 exchange bonus, the effective starting price comes down to ₹26,999.

The Poco X8 is available in Black and Yellow.

Poco X8 Power Specifications Specification Details Display Display 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Peak Brightness Up to 3,500 nits Touch Sampling Up to 3,200Hz instantaneous HDR HDR10+ Dolby Vision Yes Colour Gamut 100% DCI-P3 Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Performance Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, 4nm CPU Speed Up to 2.6GHz GPU Adreno RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 256GB UFS 4.1 Camera Rear Camera 50MP primary with OIS + 8MP ultrawide Front Camera 32MP Battery Battery 10,000mAh Charging 100W wired Reverse Charging 27W wired Other Fingerprint Sensor In-display OS Android 16-based HyperOS 3 Water/Dust Resistance IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K

Poco X8 Specifications Specification Details Display Display 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Peak Brightness Up to 3,500 nits Touch Sampling Up to 3,200Hz instantaneous HDR HDR10+ Dolby Vision Yes Colour Gamut 100% DCI-P3 Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Performance Processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 CPU Speed Up to 2.4GHz GPU Adreno RAM LPDDR4X Camera Rear Camera 50MP primary with OIS + 2MP depth sensor Front Camera 16MP Battery Battery 9,000mAh Charging 67W wired Reverse Charging 22.5W wired Other Fingerprint Sensor In-display OS Android 16-based HyperOS 3 Water/Dust Resistance IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K

Poco X8 vs Poco X8 Power

The Poco X8 Power is the more powerful model of the two, featuring the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP selfie camera. Its biggest highlight is the 10,000mAh battery with 100W charging.

The Poco X8 uses the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor and LPDDR4X RAM. It gets a 9,000mAh battery with 67W charging, along with a 16MP front camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Both smartphones offer large AMOLED displays, OIS-enabled 50MP primary cameras, long-term software support, in-display fingerprint sensors, and high-level IP ratings, giving buyers two options in Poco's latest mid-range lineup.