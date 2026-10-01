Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched in India at ₹1.77 Crore

Porsche Centres are located in major metropolitan hubs including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

Porsche India operates as a division of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, with its corporate headquarters located in Mumbai.

Porsche has launched the new Cayenne Electric in India, expanding its luxury SUV portfolio with an all-electric model. The new Cayenne is the company's third all-electric Porsche model available in India.

Under the leadership of Brand Director Ashutosh Dixit, the company functions as the official importer and distributor for the German luxury sports car manufacturer.

Reinforcing its commitment to electrification, the brand recently expanded its lineup by launching the highly anticipated Cayenne Electric.

This flagship electric SUV is available in two variants: the standard Cayenne Electric and the Cayenne Turbo Electric.

The first is priced at ₹1.77 crore, and the high-performance Cayenne Turbo Electric at ₹2.28 crore. Both variants use the 113 kWh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup.

The SUV supports DC charging at up to 390kW. Both variants can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 16 minutes under suitable conditions. AC charging is supported at up to 22 kW, with a full charge taking around 5.75 hours using a compatible charger.

Porsche is also offering an optional 11kW wireless charging system in India, making the Cayenne Electric its first model in the country to get inductive charging.

Features in Porsche Cayenne Electric Vehicle

A 113 kWh battery pack powers the standard Porsche Cayenne Electric and gets a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. The electric SUV produces up to 408 bhp in normal operation, with output rising to 442 bhp with Launch Control.

It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 230 km/h. Porsche claims a WLTP range of up to 642 km, and its 800-volt electrical architecture supports DC fast charging up to 400 kW under suitable conditions.

The Cayenne Electric also focuses on practicality and technology. It gets a 90-litre front luggage compartment, while total luggage capacity can reach 1,588 litres.

The SUV can tow up to 3.5 tonnes. Features such as Porsche Active Ride, rear-axle steering and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes are available.

At the same time, the cabin features Porsche's new Digital Interaction concept, with a central Flow Display, connected functions, and AI-supported voice control.

It also offers 18-way seats as an upgrade, along with four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a sliding panoramic roof, and 25W wireless smartphone charging.

Comfort and convenience features include electrically adjustable rear seats, ambient lighting, Mood Modes, surface heating and a panoramic glass roof with Variable Light Control. These features combine Porsche performance with the comfort and practicality of a luxury electric SUV.

Features in Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric takes performance to a significantly higher level. It develops up to 1,156 PS and 1,500 Nm of torque with Launch Control.

The Turbo Electric accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 260 km/h. Porsche claims a WLTP range of up to 623 km.

The Turbo Electric features technology designed to maintain performance during demanding driving. Its rear electric motor features direct oil cooling to help sustain high power output.

The model also gets active aerodynamic elements, including rear aeroblades, to improve aerodynamic efficiency. Porsche Active Ride, rear-axle steering and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes further enhance the SUV's handling and braking capabilities.

Key Specifications in Cayenne Electric Specification Details Battery 113 kWh Torque Up to 1,500 Nm Drive Dual motor AWD Power 1,156 PS Launch Control 0-100 km/h 2.5 sec Top speed 260 km/h WLTP range Up to 623 km