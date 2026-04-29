Sony has recently announced the latest prices of PS5 and PS5 Pro for accessories across Southeast Asia, effective from May 1, leaving users in shock, and the Indian price has not been confirmed.

Sony's sudden revival of its latest PlayStation 5 consoles and accessories is spreading fast in the air, leaving gamers in shock. The move follows sudden hikes in various countries, including North America, Europe, and Japan, reported by the Japanese tech conglomerate earlier this month.

According to Sony, the increase in console supply might have affected the price hikes on PS5 and PS5 Pro. It is seen as the continuation of global pressure, a primary reason for the price hikes.