Sony has recently announced the latest prices of PS5 and PS5 Pro for accessories across Southeast Asia, effective from May 1, leaving users in shock, and the Indian price has not been confirmed.
Sony's sudden revival of its latest PlayStation 5 consoles and accessories is spreading fast in the air, leaving gamers in shock. The move follows sudden hikes in various countries, including North America, Europe, and Japan, reported by the Japanese tech conglomerate earlier this month.
According to Sony, the increase in console supply might have affected the price hikes on PS5 and PS5 Pro. It is seen as the continuation of global pressure, a primary reason for the price hikes.
As per the recent PlayStation Blog post from Sony, the PlayStation 5's prices have been updated. The new rice hike would apply to all current-generation platforms, including the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, PlayStation 5 Pro, and the PlayStation Portal.
The latest revision reflects the earlier price hikes introduced in the US, UK, Europe, and Japan. The countries mentioned in the above regions began on April 2.
Apart from this, it also revised the pricing of the PlayStation Portal and its remote player for the PS5 across Southeast Asian markets. SGD 347 (roughly Rs. 26,000) in Singapore, MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 26,000) in Malaysia, THB 8,380 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in Thailand, and IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 28,000) in Indonesia.
Details of the Model and its prices across countries:
Singapore
standard PS5 - SGD 849 (Rs. 63,000)
Digital Edition - SGD 764 ( Rs. 56,000)
PS5Pro - SGD 764 (Rs. 86,000)
Malaysia
standard PS5 - MYR 2,799 (Rs. 67,000)
Digital Edition - MYR 2,499 ( Rs. 60,000)
PS5Pro - MYR 3,999 ( Rs. 95,000)
Thailand
standard PS5 -THB 20,990 (Rs. 61,000)
Digital Edition -THB 18,790 (Rs. 54,700)
PS5Pro - THB 30,990 (Rs. 90,000)
Indonesia
standard PS5 - IDR 11,399,000 (Rs. 62,000)
Digital Edition - IDR 9,999,000 (Rs. 55,000)
Phillipines
Vietnam
Sony has stated that the biggest reason behind the price increase is ongoing global economic pressure. This includes inflation, currency fluctuations, and rising manufacturing and logistics costs. The company said it decided after "careful evaluation" to maintain the quality of its gaming products and services despite a challenging economic environment.