Technology

PS5 and PS5 Pro price hikes announced by Sony in Southeast Asia

Sony has increased PS5 and PS5 Pro prices across Southeast Asia starting May 1, citing global economic pressures like inflation and rising costs. The hike follows similar revisions in major markets, with updated pricing impacting consoles and accessories across multiple countries.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Sony PS5 Pro Price Hike
Sony PS5 Price Hike in Southeast Asia

Sony has recently announced the latest prices of PS5 and PS5 Pro for accessories across Southeast Asia, effective from May 1, leaving users in shock, and the Indian price has not been confirmed.

Sony's sudden revival of its latest PlayStation 5 consoles and accessories is spreading fast in the air, leaving gamers in shock. The move follows sudden hikes in various countries, including North America, Europe, and Japan, reported by the Japanese tech conglomerate earlier this month.

According to Sony, the increase in console supply might have affected the price hikes on PS5 and PS5 Pro. It is seen as the continuation of global pressure, a primary reason for the price hikes.

As per the recent PlayStation Blog post from Sony, the PlayStation 5's prices have been updated. The new rice hike would apply to all current-generation platforms, including the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, PlayStation 5 Pro, and the PlayStation Portal.

The latest revision reflects the earlier price hikes introduced in the US, UK, Europe, and Japan. The countries mentioned in the above regions began on April 2.

Apart from this, it also revised the pricing of the PlayStation Portal and its remote player for the PS5 across Southeast Asian markets. SGD 347 (roughly Rs. 26,000) in Singapore, MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 26,000) in Malaysia, THB 8,380 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in Thailand, and IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 28,000) in Indonesia.

Details of the Model and its prices across countries:

Singapore

  • standard PS5 - SGD 849 (Rs. 63,000)

  • Digital Edition - SGD 764 ( Rs. 56,000)

  • PS5Pro - SGD 764 (Rs. 86,000)

Malaysia

  • standard PS5 - MYR 2,799 (Rs. 67,000)

  • Digital Edition - MYR 2,499 ( Rs. 60,000)

  • PS5Pro - MYR 3,999 ( Rs. 95,000)

Thailand

  • standard PS5 -THB 20,990 (Rs. 61,000)

  • Digital Edition -THB 18,790 (Rs. 54,700)

  • PS5Pro - THB 30,990 (Rs. 90,000)

Indonesia

  • standard PS5 - IDR 11,399,000 (Rs. 62,000)

  • Digital Edition - IDR 9,999,000 (Rs. 55,000)

Phillipines

  • PHP 40,032 (Rs. 62,000)

Vietnam

  • VND 16,900,000 (Rs. 61,000)

Sony has stated that the biggest reason behind the price increase is ongoing global economic pressure. This includes inflation, currency fluctuations, and rising manufacturing and logistics costs. The company said it decided after "careful evaluation" to maintain the quality of its gaming products and services despite a challenging economic environment.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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