While Sony has not officially confirmed pricing or the launch timeline, the leak has sparked widespread discussion among gamers and industry analysts.

A fresh leak has sparked speculation that Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 (PS6) could carry a significantly higher price tag than its predecessor. According to recent reports, the upcoming gaming console may be priced above ₹1 lakh in India, making it one of the most expensive PlayStation consoles ever launched.

Recent leaks about the PS6 hint at a price increase. With assembly, shipping, and retailer margins on top. The cost ranges from $1,100 to $1,200, close to 1 lakh.

Numerous gamers in India were eagerly awaiting the PS6's release to experience the thrill and enjoy realistic gameplay. But at this time, news of the PS 6 price hike leaked, forcing everyone to rethink their decision to purchase, as it is launching at a price exceeding $1,000 (roughly Rs 94,330).

The previous version, PS5, was launched in India at Rs 49,990. Now, if we compare the prices, the new one's price is nearly double. And the reason behind this lies in the ongoing hardware crisis.

What are the Leaks saying?

KeplerL2, a hardware insider on the NeoGAF gaming forum, shared the information. According to this source, the estimated Bill of Materials (BoM) for the PS6 is approximately $1,000.

This marks a significant 31% increase since March 2026, when the same insider reported the manufacturing cost at around $750 (approximately Rs 70,767). In less than three months, the reported cost of producing the PS6 has increased by $250 (around Rs 23,583).

It's important to note that the Bill of Materials does not represent the final consumer price. It excludes costs related to assembly, packaging, shipping, and retailer markups.

Therefore, if the manufacturing cost of the PS6 is indeed $1,000, the expected retail price at launch would likely fall between $1,100 and $1,200, translating to roughly Rs 1,03,776 to Rs 1,13,220. This is nearly twice the cost of the previous model.

The leaker also suggests that if prices keep rising, delaying the console is actually worse than releasing it sooner. The only scenario in which a delay makes sense is if component prices drop significantly, and right now, there is no strong signal that this will happen anytime soon.

The surge in PS6 prices is not unique to Sony; it's happening across the industry.

Recently, Apple hiked prices on its MacBook and iPad lineup in India by up to Rs 1 lakh, with the company itself admitting it had never seen component prices rise this much, this quickly.

When companies like Apple, known for their supply chain resilience, increase product costs, it suggests that something significant is unfolding across the electronics industry. And the PS6's situation is a part of that same story.