Technology

Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition launched, What's New?

Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition has launched in India at ₹62,999, featuring a wizarding-themed design, 200MP camera and 7,000mAh battery. The limited-edition phone goes on sale September 22 via Flipkart and retail stores.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Realme 16 Pro
Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition launched
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Realme has launched the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition in India and global markets, bringing a limited-edition design inspired by the Harry Potter film franchise.

The special edition is based on the standard Realme 16 Pro 5G, launched earlier this year, and retains the same hardware specifications.

Design and Harry Potter Themed Features

The phone comes in a Magic Brown finish with a leather-like rear panel featuring an Argyle-inspired texture designed to resemble the Wizard's chessboard. The Hogwarts crest sits prominently at the centre of the rear panel alongside the Harry Potter wordmark.

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Realme has also redesigned the camera island around the Harry Potter theme. Its appearance takes inspiration from Hedwig, with the camera lenses designed to resemble the owl's eyes.

Software and UI

The software experience has received a similar makeover. Buyers get a Harry Potter-themed interface featuring crest-shaped 3D embossed icons, Hogwarts-inspired wallpapers and customised app designs.

The Theme Store icon takes the shape of the Sorting Hat, while the Calculator app uses the Platform 9¾ symbol.

Packaging

The limited-edition packaging is another major highlight. The phone comes in a collectable Hogwarts-themed gift box containing an acceptance letter, a train ticket, Hogwarts crest bookmarks, character postcards, a Hogwarts-logo-embossed phone case, and a phone pin.

Loading post from https://x.com/realmeIndia/status/2101936970259976266

Specifications

Despite the extensive visual changes, the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition retains the standard model's specifications.

It features a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and 450ppi pixel density. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 GPU.

For photography, the handset carries a 200MP primary rear camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while a 50MP camera handles selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 7,000mAh Titan battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It also carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water.

Price and Availability

The Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition is priced at ₹62,999 in India for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It will be available in the Magic Brown colour through Flipkart and retail stores across the country. The sale begins on September 22 at 12 PM.

Realme is offering a direct instant discount of ₹6,300 (10% off) for customers who purchase the device using partner bank cards from HDFC, ICICI, or SBI. So buyers can get the smartphone at Rs 56,699

Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.78-inch display
Refresh Rate144Hz refresh rate
Peak Brightness1,400 nits peak brightness
Pixel Density450ppi pixel density
Performance
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G
ArchitectureOcta-core 4nm chipset
GPUArm Mali-G615 GPU
Cameras
Primary Rear Camera200MP primary rear camera
Ultra-Wide Camera8MP ultra-wide camera
Front Camera50MP front camera
Battery
Capacity7,000mAh Titan battery
Charging80W wired fast charging
Connectivity
Mobile Network5G, 4G LTE
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6
BluetoothBluetooth 5.4
USBUSB Type-C
Durability
RatingsIP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K ratings
Storage
RAM12GB RAM
Internal Storage256GB internal storage
Design and Edition Features
ColourMagic Brown colour
Rear FinishLeather-like rear finish
TextureArgyle-inspired Wizard's Chess texture
BrandingHogwarts crest and Harry Potter branding
Camera DesignHedwig-inspired camera design
UIHarry Potter-themed UI
Icons3D embossed crest-shaped icons
WallpapersHogwarts wallpapers
In the Box
BoxHogwarts-themed limited-edition gift box
ExtrasHogwarts acceptance letter, Train ticket, Hogwarts crest bookmarks, Character postcards, Hogwarts-logo embossed phone case, Phone pin
Price and Sale
Price₹62,999
Sale startsSeptember 22, 12 PM
AvailabilityFlipkart and retail stores
ColourMagic Brown
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New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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