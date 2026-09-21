Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition launched, What's New?

The phone comes in a Magic Brown finish with a leather-like rear panel featuring an Argyle-inspired texture designed to resemble the Wizard's chessboard. The Hogwarts crest sits prominently at the centre of the rear panel alongside the Harry Potter wordmark.

The special edition is based on the standard Realme 16 Pro 5G, launched earlier this year, and retains the same hardware specifications.

Realme has launched the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition in India and global markets, bringing a limited-edition design inspired by the Harry Potter film franchise.

Realme has also redesigned the camera island around the Harry Potter theme. Its appearance takes inspiration from Hedwig, with the camera lenses designed to resemble the owl's eyes.

Software and UI

The software experience has received a similar makeover. Buyers get a Harry Potter-themed interface featuring crest-shaped 3D embossed icons, Hogwarts-inspired wallpapers and customised app designs.

The Theme Store icon takes the shape of the Sorting Hat, while the Calculator app uses the Platform 9¾ symbol.

Packaging

The limited-edition packaging is another major highlight. The phone comes in a collectable Hogwarts-themed gift box containing an acceptance letter, a train ticket, Hogwarts crest bookmarks, character postcards, a Hogwarts-logo-embossed phone case, and a phone pin.

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Specifications

Despite the extensive visual changes, the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition retains the standard model's specifications.

It features a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and 450ppi pixel density. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 GPU.

For photography, the handset carries a 200MP primary rear camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while a 50MP camera handles selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 7,000mAh Titan battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It also carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water.

Price and Availability

The Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition is priced at ₹62,999 in India for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It will be available in the Magic Brown colour through Flipkart and retail stores across the country. The sale begins on September 22 at 12 PM.

Realme is offering a direct instant discount of ₹6,300 (10% off) for customers who purchase the device using partner bank cards from HDFC, ICICI, or SBI. So buyers can get the smartphone at Rs 56,699