Realme 16 5G India's first Selfie mirror smartphone

While the market is currently seeing strong competition from the likes of Samsung's M-series, Realme is carving out a niche by blending high-fashion aesthetics with a unique hardware-based camera solution that allows users to frame rear-camera selfies with absolute precision.

Positioned as a direct disruptor for 2026, this device is being hailed as India's first "Selfie Mirror" phone, a move specifically designed to capture the hearts of Gen-Z creators and photography enthusiasts who demand professional-grade self-portraits without the guesswork.

Realme is once again shaking up the mid-range market with a bold new teaser for its upcoming powerhouse, the Realme 16 5G.

realme 16 5G with a selfie mirror

Aesthetic Brilliance & Innovative Tech

The Realme 16 5G breaks the mould with its "Reflective Horizon" design, featuring a sleek, glass-like finish that feels premium in the hand.

The headline feature is the integrated High-Clarity Selfie Mirror, located next to the rear camera module, enabling users to leverage the superior 50 MP main sensor for vlogging and high-definition selfies.

On the software front, the device debuts with Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. This ecosystem introduces "Live Glass" widgets and AI-driven beauty enhancements that work in real-time.

Powering the experience is the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo, a chipset optimised for high-speed 5G connectivity and heavy multitasking.

Durability hasn't been sidelined either; the phone features an IP69 rating, meaning it is virtually immune to high-pressure water jets and dusty environments, perfect for outdoor creators.

Specifications of Realme 16 5G

Display:

6.57-inch Super AMOLED Panel

120Hz Ultra-Smooth Refresh Rate

Performance Core:

MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo

Operating System:

Android 16 + Realme UI 7.0

Battery:

Massive 7,000mAh Battery (Industry-leading longevity)

Optical Hardware:

Rear Array: 50MP Sony IMX852 Main + 2MP Depth + Integrated Mirror

Front Sensor: 50MP High-Definition Selfie Camera

Colour:

Frost White

Nebula Black

Expected Price:

₹17,999 (Estimated for 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage)

₹19,999 (Estimated for 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage)

Realme has strategically positioned the Realme 16 5G as more than just a communication tool; it's a dedicated piece of content creation gear.

By combining a colossal 7,000mAh battery with the revolutionary selfie-mirror hardware and top-tier water resistance, Realme is offering a high-utility flagship experience at a price point that remains accessible to the masses.

While Realme has not officially confirmed any details, Realme 16 5G is likely to debut soon, these specifications are based on leaks and early reports. Official details may change once Realme announces.