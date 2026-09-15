Realme launched the standard 16 Pro in January with a 200MP primary camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset.

The handset has been developed in partnership with Warner Bros. and will feature a Hogwarts-inspired design along with exclusive Harry Potter-themed accessories. It will be sold through Flipkart in India.

Realme is bringing a magical twist to its smartphone lineup with the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition. The company has officially confirmed that the special edition smartphone will launch in India on September 21 at 12 pm IST.

The upcoming Harry Potter edition is expected to retain several core specifications while adding a redesigned exterior and limited-edition collectables.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition: Design

The special edition smartphone gets a brown leather-style finish with an argyle-textured rear panel inspired by the Wizard's Chess from the Harry Potter universe.

The Hogwarts crest sits prominently at the centre of the rear panel, alongside the Harry Potter wordmark.

Realme has also redesigned the camera module, inspired by Hedwig, Harry Potter's owl. The camera lenses are styled to resemble the owl's eyes, giving the phone a distinctive themed appearance.

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Hogwarts-Themed Gift Box

Realme will offer the smartphone in a limited-edition Hogwarts-themed gifting box, designed to resemble Harry Potter's iconic trunk.

Only 5,000 units of the limited-edition gift box will be available.

The package is expected to include:

Hogwarts welcome pack

Hogwarts acceptance letter

Hogwarts Express train ticket

Hogwarts crest bookmarks

Character postcards

Phone case embossed with the Hogwarts logo

Harry Potter-themed phone pin

Customised merchandise

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Specifications Specification Details Display Display AMOLED Refresh rate 144Hz Peak brightness Up to 6,500 nits Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max Camera Rear cameras 200MP + 8MP Primary camera 200MP Ultra-wide camera 8MP Front camera 50MP Battery Battery 7,000mAh Fast charging 80W Reverse charging Supported

Realme has not yet disclosed the complete specifications or pricing of the Harry Potter Edition. The remaining details are expected to be announced at the official launch event.