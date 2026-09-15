Technology

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Launches Sept 21, Design Teased

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition will launch in India on September 21 with a Hogwarts-inspired design, 200MP camera, 7,000mAh battery and 80W charging. The limited-edition package will include a Hogwarts trunk-style box and exclusive wizarding merchandise.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Realme 16 Pro
Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition will launch on September 21
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Realme is bringing a magical twist to its smartphone lineup with the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition. The company has officially confirmed that the special edition smartphone will launch in India on September 21 at 12 pm IST.

The handset has been developed in partnership with Warner Bros. and will feature a Hogwarts-inspired design along with exclusive Harry Potter-themed accessories. It will be sold through Flipkart in India.

Realme launched the standard 16 Pro in January with a 200MP primary camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset.

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The upcoming Harry Potter edition is expected to retain several core specifications while adding a redesigned exterior and limited-edition collectables.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition: Design

The special edition smartphone gets a brown leather-style finish with an argyle-textured rear panel inspired by the Wizard's Chess from the Harry Potter universe.

The Hogwarts crest sits prominently at the centre of the rear panel, alongside the Harry Potter wordmark.

Realme has also redesigned the camera module, inspired by Hedwig, Harry Potter's owl. The camera lenses are styled to resemble the owl's eyes, giving the phone a distinctive themed appearance.

Loading post from https://x.com/realmeIndia/status/2099747544007889107

Hogwarts-Themed Gift Box

Realme will offer the smartphone in a limited-edition Hogwarts-themed gifting box, designed to resemble Harry Potter's iconic trunk.

Only 5,000 units of the limited-edition gift box will be available.

The package is expected to include:

  • Hogwarts welcome pack

  • Hogwarts acceptance letter

  • Hogwarts Express train ticket

  • Hogwarts crest bookmarks

  • Character postcards

  • Phone case embossed with the Hogwarts logo

  • Harry Potter-themed phone pin

  • Customised merchandise

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
DisplayAMOLED
Refresh rate144Hz
Peak brightnessUp to 6,500 nits
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
Camera
Rear cameras200MP + 8MP
Primary camera200MP
Ultra-wide camera8MP
Front camera50MP
Battery
Battery7,000mAh
Fast charging80W
Reverse chargingSupported

Realme has not yet disclosed the complete specifications or pricing of the Harry Potter Edition. The remaining details are expected to be announced at the official launch event.

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