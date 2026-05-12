Realme says the device is built for high-endurance use. According to the company, the Realme 16T 5G can deliver up to 11 hours of continuous gameplay in Battlegrounds Mobile India while maintaining a stable 60 frames per second.

The biggest highlight of the Realme 16T 5G is its massive 8,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to three days of usage. The smartphone will also support 45W fast charging and feature 7-year battery health technology to maintain long-term battery performance.

Realme has confirmed that its upcoming Realme 16T 5G smartphone will launch on May 22, 2026. The new mid-range 5G phone is expected to focus heavily on battery life, performance and endurance, making it suitable for users who need long-lasting usage on a single charge.

Hardware Specifications

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is also expected. On the software side, the handset will run on Android v16 with ColorOS custom interface.

The Realme 16T 5G will feature a large 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for gaming, scrolling and media viewing. For photography, the device will include a 50MP primary rear camera.

Design and Availability

In terms of design, the Realme 16T 5G will introduce a new Gleaming Wings gradient texture on the rear panel. The finish uses a three-layer application process with multi-coloured particles, creating a textured look with silver, green and glitter elements.

The phone will be available in three colour options: Aurora Green, Starlight Red and Starlight Black. It will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme's official website and mainline retail stores after its official launch.

Realme has not yet revealed the complete hardware specifications or retail pricing. We expect to announce more details at the launch event on May 22, 2026.

Realme 16T 5G Complete Specifications Specification Details General Product Name Realme 16T 5G Launch Date May 22, 2026 Segment Mid-range 5G smartphone Display Display 6.8-inch display Refresh Rate 144Hz Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 RAM 6GB / up to 8GB Storage 128GB / up to 256GB Software Operating System Android v16 Custom UI ColorOS Camera Rear Camera 50MP primary camera Battery Battery 8,000mAh Fast Charging 45W Battery Health Technology 7-year battery health technology Claimed Battery Life Up to 3 days Gaming Gaming Endurance Up to 11 hours of BGMI gameplay Gaming Performance Stable 60fps output Design Design Gleaming Wings gradient texture Colour Options Aurora Green, Starlight Red, Starlight Black Availability Availability Flipkart, Realme official website and retail stores Price to be announced at launch

The Realme 16T 5G is positioned as a battery-focused mid-range smartphone with a huge 8,000mAh battery, 144Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chipset, 50MP camera and long-term battery health technology. It will succeed last year's Realme 15T and will officially launch in India on May 22, 2026.