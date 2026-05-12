Technology

Realme 16T 5G Confirmed to Launch on May 22, With 8,000mAh Battery

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 16T 5G will launch on May 22, 2026. The phone will feature an 8,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, 6.8-inch 144Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 50MP primary camera. It will be available through Flipkart, Realme's website and retail stores

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Realme 16T 5g
Realme 16T 5G launched in India

Realme has confirmed that its upcoming Realme 16T 5G smartphone will launch on May 22, 2026. The new mid-range 5G phone is expected to focus heavily on battery life, performance and endurance, making it suitable for users who need long-lasting usage on a single charge.

Battery and Performance Features

The biggest highlight of the Realme 16T 5G is its massive 8,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to three days of usage. The smartphone will also support 45W fast charging and feature 7-year battery health technology to maintain long-term battery performance.

Realme says the device is built for high-endurance use. According to the company, the Realme 16T 5G can deliver up to 11 hours of continuous gameplay in Battlegrounds Mobile India while maintaining a stable 60 frames per second.

Hardware Specifications

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is also expected. On the software side, the handset will run on Android v16 with ColorOS custom interface.

The Realme 16T 5G will feature a large 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for gaming, scrolling and media viewing. For photography, the device will include a 50MP primary rear camera.

Design and Availability

In terms of design, the Realme 16T 5G will introduce a new Gleaming Wings gradient texture on the rear panel. The finish uses a three-layer application process with multi-coloured particles, creating a textured look with silver, green and glitter elements.

The phone will be available in three colour options: Aurora Green, Starlight Red and Starlight Black. It will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme's official website and mainline retail stores after its official launch.

Realme has not yet revealed the complete hardware specifications or retail pricing. We expect to announce more details at the launch event on May 22, 2026.

Realme 16T 5G Complete Specifications
SpecificationDetails
General
Product NameRealme 16T 5G
Launch DateMay 22, 2026
SegmentMid-range 5G smartphone
Display
Display6.8-inch display
Refresh Rate144Hz
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300
RAM6GB / up to 8GB
Storage128GB / up to 256GB
Software
Operating SystemAndroid v16
Custom UIColorOS
Camera
Rear Camera50MP primary camera
Battery
Battery8,000mAh
Fast Charging45W
Battery Health Technology7-year battery health technology
Claimed Battery LifeUp to 3 days
Gaming
Gaming EnduranceUp to 11 hours of BGMI gameplay
Gaming PerformanceStable 60fps output
Design
DesignGleaming Wings gradient texture
Colour OptionsAurora Green, Starlight Red, Starlight Black
Availability
AvailabilityFlipkart, Realme official website and retail stores
Priceto be announced at launch

The Realme 16T 5G is positioned as a battery-focused mid-range smartphone with a huge 8,000mAh battery, 144Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chipset, 50MP camera and long-term battery health technology. It will succeed last year's Realme 15T and will officially launch in India on May 22, 2026.

Topics

New gadget launch

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...