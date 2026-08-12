Technology

Realme 16x 5G Launched in India at Rs 25,999: Specs & Features

Realme 16x 5G has launched in India starting at Rs 25,999, featuring a 144Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chipset, 50MP camera and 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The phone goes on sale August 13 via Flipkart and Realme's website.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Realme 16x 5G
Realme 16x 5G launched in India with two different colorways
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Realme has launched its latest 5G smartphone, the Realme 16x 5G, in India. The phone has been introduced with a starting price of Rs 25,999 and comes with a 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a large 7000mAh battery.

The smartphone will be available in Endurance Brown and Glory White colour options. It will go on sale through Flipkart and the Realme India website from August 13 at 12 PM IST.

Realme 16x 5G Price and Offers

The Realme 16x 5G is available in three configurations:

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  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 25,999

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

  • 6GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999

As part of the launch offers, customers can get a flat Rs 2,000 discount or an exchange benefit of up to Rs 3,000. With the flat discount, the effective starting price comes down to Rs 23,999.

Customers can also purchase the smartphone with up to 10 months of no-cost EMI.

Display and Performance

The Realme 16x 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. The panel offers up to 1,200 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It supports up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For gaming and sustained performance, Realme has equipped the phone with a 5,300 sq mm airflow vapour chamber cooling system and its self-developed GT Boost gaming optimisation engine.

Camera Features

The Realme 16x 5G comes with a 50MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone also includes AI-powered camera features such as AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity, Motion Photo and Dual View Video.

Battery and Other Features

One of the major highlights of the Realme 16x 5G is its 7000mAh battery. It supports 45W fast charging, along with bypass charging and reverse charging.

The smartphone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and supports dual nano-SIM connectivity. It also comes with Realme's in-house Flux Engine.

The phone has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and is also claimed to offer military-grade shock resistance.

For connectivity, the handset supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C. It weighs 217 grams.

Realme 16x 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.8-inch HD+ LCD, up to 144Hz
Touch Sampling RateUp to 180Hz
BrightnessUp to 1,200 nits
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300
RAMUp to 6GB
StorageUp to 256GB
Cooling5,300 sq mm airflow vapour chamber
GamingGT Boost gaming optimisation engine
Camera
Rear Camera50MP, f/1.8
Front Camera8MP, f/2.0
Software
OSRealme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
Battery
Battery7,000mAh
Charging45W fast charging, bypass charging, reverse charging
Connectivity
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C
SIMDual Nano SIM
General
DurabilityIP65, military-grade shock resistance
Weight217 grams
ColoursEndurance Brown, Glory White
Starting PriceRs 25,999
Sale DateAugust 13, 12 PM IST

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of Realme 16x 5G in India?
The Realme 16x 5G starts at Rs 25,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB costs Rs 27,999 and the 6GB + 256GB costs Rs 30,999. With launch offers, you can get a flat Rs 2,000 discount, bringing the starting price down to Rs 23,999, or an exchange benefit of up to Rs 3,000.
When does the Realme 16x 5G go on sale and where can I buy it?
The Realme 16x 5G goes on sale on August 13 at 12 PM IST. You can buy it through Flipkart and the Realme India website. It comes in two colours - Endurance Brown and Glory White.
How long does the Realme 16x 5G battery last and how fast does it charge?
The Realme 16x 5G packs a large 7,000mAh battery, which is one of its main selling points. It supports 45W fast charging, along with bypass charging and reverse charging, so you can also use it to charge other devices.
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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