The Realme 16x 5G is available in three configurations:

The smartphone will be available in Endurance Brown and Glory White colour options. It will go on sale through Flipkart and the Realme India website from August 13 at 12 PM IST.

Realme has launched its latest 5G smartphone, the Realme 16x 5G, in India. The phone has been introduced with a starting price of Rs 25,999 and comes with a 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a large 7000mAh battery.

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 25,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

6GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999

As part of the launch offers, customers can get a flat Rs 2,000 discount or an exchange benefit of up to Rs 3,000. With the flat discount, the effective starting price comes down to Rs 23,999.

Customers can also purchase the smartphone with up to 10 months of no-cost EMI.

Display and Performance

The Realme 16x 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. The panel offers up to 1,200 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It supports up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For gaming and sustained performance, Realme has equipped the phone with a 5,300 sq mm airflow vapour chamber cooling system and its self-developed GT Boost gaming optimisation engine.

Camera Features

The Realme 16x 5G comes with a 50MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone also includes AI-powered camera features such as AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity, Motion Photo and Dual View Video.

Battery and Other Features

One of the major highlights of the Realme 16x 5G is its 7000mAh battery. It supports 45W fast charging, along with bypass charging and reverse charging.

The smartphone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and supports dual nano-SIM connectivity. It also comes with Realme's in-house Flux Engine.

The phone has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and is also claimed to offer military-grade shock resistance.

For connectivity, the handset supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C. It weighs 217 grams.