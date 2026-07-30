Technology

Realme 16x 5G Tipped With 7000mAh Battery Ahead of India Launch; Key Specs Leak

Realme 16x 5G is tipped to launch in India soon with a massive 7,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The budget 5G phone is also expected to feature a 144Hz display, 50MP camera, Android 16 and up to 256GB storage, though details remain unofficial.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Realme 16x 5G
Realme 16x 5G will launch in Indian soon with two colourways
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Realme appears to be preparing to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Realme 16x 5G. While the company has not officially announced the handset, recent leaks suggest that its India debut could be just around the corner after the device reportedly cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

The latest leak not only reveals the smartphone's expected storage and colour options but also hints at a significantly larger battery for the Indian variant.

Battery and Charging

According to tipsters, the Realme 16x 5G will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the 6,600mAh battery found in the global model.

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The larger battery is expected to deliver more than a full day of usage on a single charge, making the device an attractive option for users prioritising battery life.

The smartphone is also tipped to support 45W fast charging, allowing users to recharge the massive battery more quickly.

Performance

Under the hood, the handset is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The processor is known for offering reliable performance for everyday tasks such as multitasking, social media browsing, video streaming and casual gaming, positioning the phone firmly in the budget 5G segment.

Camera

For photography, the Realme 16x 5G is rumoured to feature a 50MP primary rear camera alongside a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Display and Software

The display is tipped to support a 144Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and gaming experiences. The smartphone is also expected to ship with Android 16 out of the box.

Design, Colours and Storage

Leaked renders suggest the phone will feature a vertical rear camera layout accompanied by an LED ring around the camera module, giving it a distinctive design.

In terms of colours, the Realme 16x 5G is expected to arrive in Endurance Brown and Glory White.

The smartphone is tipped to be available in three memory configurations:

  • 4GB + 128GB

  • 6GB + 128GB

  • 6GB + 256GB

Once launched, the handset is expected to join the company's growing Realme 16 series alongside the Realme 16, Realme 16T, Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+.

The leaked specifications suggest a compelling budget smartphone with a massive battery, a dependable chipset, and capable cameras for everyday use.

Realme has not officially confirmed the launch date, pricing, or final specifications. Buyers may want to wait for the official announcement before making a purchase decision.

Realme 16x 5G Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display144Hz refresh rate
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300
Operating SystemAndroid 16
Rear Camera50MP primary camera
Front Camera5MP selfie camera
Battery7,000mAh (India variant, tipped)
Charging45W fast charging
RAM & Storage4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 6GB+256GB
ColoursEndurance Brown, Glory White
DesignVertical camera module with LED ring
Launch StatusExpected soon in India (official details awaited)
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Smartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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