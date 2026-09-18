The announcement comes shortly after Realme teased the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition for launch in India. Both devices will feature official branding and themes from the popular franchise.

Realme has expanded its product lineup to include both smartphones and earbuds. On Thursday, Realme announced its upcoming Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition earbuds in India.

Realme has confirmed the launch date for the Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition in India on September 21, alongside its upcoming Realme 16 Harry Potter Edition smartphone.

The tech firm teased an image of the upcoming audio devices, revealing design elements inspired by the popular wizarding franchise.

The company teased the Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition in a brown shade. It is expected to come in a special Hogwarts-themed retail box.

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Expected features in Realme Buds T500 Harry Potter Edition

The hardware details of the upcoming earbuds are still unknown; however, they are expected to match the standard Realme Buds T500 Pro.

The standard Realme Buds T500 Pro launched in India earlier this year so we can expect the same hardware in the Harry Potter Edition.

The TWS features 12.4mm drivers for deep bass and an open soundstage, plus support for Hi-Res Audio and the LHDC 5.0 codec. These enable higher-bitrate audio transmission over Bluetooth.

The Realme Buds T500 Pro also comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) rated at up to 50dB, which is quite standard for this price segment.

In terms of battery life, it is expected to deliver up to 56 hours of total playback with the charging case. With ANC on, the TWS should last around 8 hours, and 33 hours with the case. The Buds T500 Pro also come with 45ms ultra-low latency for lag-free gaming audio.

The previous Standard Realme T500 Pro launched in India at Rs 3,199. The upcoming Harry Potter edition is expected to sell at a higher price, as its collaborative edition has already set a higher price range and driven demand.

The upcoming earbuds continue Realme's collaborations with popular entertainment franchises like Warner Bros. The Harry Potter branding is expected to extend beyond the earbuds, with the Realme 16 Harry Potter Edition also joining the lineup.

Realme is likely to reveal full details of both products at the official India launch event.