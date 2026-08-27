The phone sports a 6.75-inch HD+(720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD which offers up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent sRGB, 16.7 million colours, 254 ppi pixel density, up to 900 nits peak brightness, 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Panda MN228 cover glass.

Realme launched another device in its C-series portfolio, introducing the budget-friendly Realme C100i in India on August 27, 2026. This new addition sits just below the existing Realme C100x, targeting value-seeking buyers with a starting price of ₹14,999.

Realme launched the C100i on Thursday as its latest C-series smartphone. The handset will go on sale for Rs. 14,999 on Flipkart in India.

The tech firm claims that the phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also has MIL-STD-810H-tested shock resistance.

Android and Chipset details

The Realme C100i is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with Realme UI, based on Android 16. An Octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset powers the Realme C100i, delivering a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz.

Camera features

The handset's camera module features a single 8-megapixel (f/2.0) rear camera with autofocus and a 78-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) front camera for selfies and video calls. The handset can record videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

Battery Features

The Realme C100i packs a 6,500mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging. It also supports connectivity, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS.

For additional security, the tech firm also provides a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme C100i measures 166.5 x 78.2 x 8.7 mm and weighs about 210g.

Storage, Price and Offers

The Realme C100i will be available in India at Rs. 14,999, with a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The company is also offering a Rs. 250 coupon to eligible students.

Colour and availability

The Realme C100i is currently on sale in India via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. The Realme C100i is offered in two colour options, including Midnight Black and Skyline Silver.

Realme C100i vs C100x

Before the C100i launched, the device was the C100x, which launched in June 2026. The Realme C100i arrives as a more affordable and simplified alternative to the Realme C100x.

While both smartphones focus on battery life and offer a 120Hz display, the C100x has the advantage in several key areas. It packs a significantly larger 8,000mAh battery, supports 45W fast charging and features a 50MP AI camera.

The newer Realme C100i comes with a 6,500mAh battery and 15W charging, making it less powerful in terms of battery capacity and charging speed.

However, it retains the 120Hz display and adds features such as UFS 2.2 storage, IP64 dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H shock-resistance testing.