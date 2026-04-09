Technology

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is scheduled to launch on April 14 in India

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is expected to be available via the Realme India website, Amazon, and offline retail stores. The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is expected to be priced around ₹10,000 for the base variant and ₹15,000 for the mid-range model.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G with 7000mAh battery

On Tuesday, the subbrand Realme, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, announced the launch date of the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G in India on April 14 at 12 pm IST.

The upcoming Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G has been officially confirmed as the successor to the earlier Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G. Hence, some features are expected to be similar to the previous product, with advanced settings.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Key Features and designs

The company claims the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is a budget-friendly 5G smartphone with a strong focus on display and battery performance. It also comes with advanced features, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 5,300 square mm vapour chamber for efficient heat excess. It is confirmed to run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G packs a 7,000mAh "Titan" battery, which is promised to deliver up to 10 hours of video playback and up to 392 hours of standby time, even with 50 per cent charge left. The handset will also support bypass charging and reverse charging features.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G comes with a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate, making it usable with wet hands. The front camera features a 13-megapixel AI rear camera.

The upcoming launch is likely to present AI innovations such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, and AI Smart Image Matting. Besides the productivity features, AI also includes features in the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G, such as AI-Powered Documents, AI Smart Loop, and AI Select & Search.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Specifications
LabelValue
Display6.8-inch, 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300
Operating System Android 16 (Realme UI)
Battery7000mAh, 10 hours of video playback, bypass charging and reverse charging features.
Camera13MegaPixel AI rear camera
Available ColourThunder Black, Frost Silver.
AvailabilityAmazon, Realme retail stores

Pricing and Availability

The realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is expected to sell for around Rs. 10,000 for the base model and Rs. 15,000 for the mid model, with additional storage costing more (not official). It can be purchased on e-commerce platforms such as the Realme India website and Amazon, as well as in offline retail stores. The upcoming phone will be launched in two optional colours: Thunder Black and Frost Silver.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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