On Tuesday, the subbrand Realme, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, announced the launch date of the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G in India on April 14 at 12 pm IST.
The upcoming Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G has been officially confirmed as the successor to the earlier Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G. Hence, some features are expected to be similar to the previous product, with advanced settings.
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Key Features and designs
The company claims the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is a budget-friendly 5G smartphone with a strong focus on display and battery performance. It also comes with advanced features, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 5,300 square mm vapour chamber for efficient heat excess. It is confirmed to run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.
The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G packs a 7,000mAh "Titan" battery, which is promised to deliver up to 10 hours of video playback and up to 392 hours of standby time, even with 50 per cent charge left. The handset will also support bypass charging and reverse charging features.
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G comes with a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate, making it usable with wet hands. The front camera features a 13-megapixel AI rear camera.
The upcoming launch is likely to present AI innovations such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, and AI Smart Image Matting. Besides the productivity features, AI also includes features in the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G, such as AI-Powered Documents, AI Smart Loop, and AI Select & Search.
Pricing and Availability
The realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is expected to sell for around Rs. 10,000 for the base model and Rs. 15,000 for the mid model, with additional storage costing more (not official). It can be purchased on e-commerce platforms such as the Realme India website and Amazon, as well as in offline retail stores. The upcoming phone will be launched in two optional colours: Thunder Black and Frost Silver.