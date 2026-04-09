On Tuesday, the subbrand Realme, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, announced the launch date of the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G in India on April 14 at 12 pm IST.

The upcoming Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G has been officially confirmed as the successor to the earlier Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G. Hence, some features are expected to be similar to the previous product, with advanced settings.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Key Features and designs

The company claims the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is a budget-friendly 5G smartphone with a strong focus on display and battery performance. It also comes with advanced features, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 5,300 square mm vapour chamber for efficient heat excess. It is confirmed to run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.