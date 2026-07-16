Realme has expanded its Narzo smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Realme Narzo 100x. The new mid-range smartphone is aimed at users looking for long battery life, a smooth display experience, and AI-powered camera features at an affordable price.
The highlight of the device is its massive 8,000mAh battery, which Realme claims can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge, depending on usage patterns.
The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the smartphone and features a 144Hz display, making it suitable for gaming, multimedia, and everyday tasks.
The Realme Narzo 100x will go on sale in India starting July 22 at 12 PM via Amazon.
Display and Design
The Realme Narzo 100x sports a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother scrolling and gaming performance. The panel supports up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, ensuring better outdoor visibility.
The phone comes with Military-Grade Durability certification along with IP65 dust and water resistance, offering improved protection against everyday wear and accidental splashes. It also features Realme's AI Pulse Light LED on the rear panel for notifications and charging effects.
Performance
Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The handset is equipped with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.
To maintain stable performance during gaming and heavy workloads, Realme has included a 5,300 sq mm AirFlow VC cooling system.
The smartphone runs Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. Realme has promised two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.
Camera Features
The Realme Narzo 100x features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a secondary camera for depth information.
On the front, the device houses an 8MP selfie camera.
Realme has integrated several AI-powered photography features, including:
These features are designed to improve image quality and simplify editing directly on the smartphone.
Battery and Charging
The biggest highlight of the Realme Narzo 100x is its 8,000mAh battery, which is expected to provide excellent battery backup for regular users.
The device supports:
Price and Availability
The Realme Narzo 100x is available in three variants:
4GB + 128GB - Rs. 20,999
6GB + 128GB - Rs. 22,999
6GB + 256GB - Rs. 24,999
As part of the launch offers:
The smartphone will be available for purchase from July 22 at 12 PM via Amazon India.
Colour Options
The Realme Narzo 100x is offered in:
Midnight Black
Flash Orange