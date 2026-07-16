Technology

Realme Narzo 100x Launched With 8,000mAh Battery; Price Starts at Rs 20,999

Realme Narzo 100x has launched in India with an 8,000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 144Hz display, and 50MP AI camera. Priced from Rs. 20,999, the smartphone goes on sale from July 22 via Amazon with launch discounts of up to Rs. 2,500.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Realme Narzo 100x
Realme Narzo 100x launched in India starts at Rs 20999
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Realme has expanded its Narzo smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Realme Narzo 100x. The new mid-range smartphone is aimed at users looking for long battery life, a smooth display experience, and AI-powered camera features at an affordable price.

The highlight of the device is its massive 8,000mAh battery, which Realme claims can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge, depending on usage patterns.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the smartphone and features a 144Hz display, making it suitable for gaming, multimedia, and everyday tasks.

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The Realme Narzo 100x will go on sale in India starting July 22 at 12 PM via Amazon.

Display and Design

The Realme Narzo 100x sports a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother scrolling and gaming performance. The panel supports up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, ensuring better outdoor visibility.

The phone comes with Military-Grade Durability certification along with IP65 dust and water resistance, offering improved protection against everyday wear and accidental splashes. It also features Realme's AI Pulse Light LED on the rear panel for notifications and charging effects.

Performance

Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The handset is equipped with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

To maintain stable performance during gaming and heavy workloads, Realme has included a 5,300 sq mm AirFlow VC cooling system.

The smartphone runs Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. Realme has promised two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

Camera Features

The Realme Narzo 100x features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a secondary camera for depth information.

On the front, the device houses an 8MP selfie camera.

Realme has integrated several AI-powered photography features, including:

  • AI Eraser 2.0

  • AI Ultra Unblur

  • AI Portrait Glow

  • AI-powered photo editing tools

These features are designed to improve image quality and simplify editing directly on the smartphone.

Battery and Charging

The biggest highlight of the Realme Narzo 100x is its 8,000mAh battery, which is expected to provide excellent battery backup for regular users.

The device supports:

  • 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging

  • Reverse wired charging allows users to charge compatible accessories or smartphones.

Price and Availability

The Realme Narzo 100x is available in three variants:

  • 4GB + 128GB - Rs. 20,999

  • 6GB + 128GB - Rs. 22,999

  • 6GB + 256GB - Rs. 24,999

As part of the launch offers:

  • Instant Rs. 2,000 bank discount

  • Additional Rs. 500 coupon discount

The smartphone will be available for purchase from July 22 at 12 PM via Amazon India.

Colour Options

The Realme Narzo 100x is offered in:

  • Midnight Black

  • Flash Orange

Realme Narzo 100x Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size & Type6.8-inch HD+ LCD
Refresh Rate144Hz
Peak Brightness1,200 nits
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm)
GPUARM Mali-G57 MC2
Memory & Storage
Variants4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 256GB
RAM TypeLPDDR4X
Storage TypeUFS 2.2
Software
OSAndroid 16
UIRealme UI 7.0
OS Upgrades2 Android OS upgrades
Security Updates3 years of security updates
Rear Camera
Primary50MP primary camera
SecondarySecondary depth sensor
Front Camera
Selfie Camera8MP selfie camera
Battery
Capacity8,000mAh battery
Fast Charging45W fast charging
Reverse ChargingReverse wired charging
Cooling
Cooling System5,300 sq mm AirFlow VC cooling system
Durability
Water ResistanceIP65 dust and water resistance
BuildMilitary-grade durability certification
AI Features
AI ToolsAI Eraser 2.0, AI Ultra Unblur, AI Portrait Glow, AI Pulse Light LED
Colours
OptionsMidnight Black, Flash Orange
Price
4GB + 128GBRs. 20,999
6GB + 128GBRs. 22,999
6GB + 256GBRs. 24,999
Availability
Sale DateSale starts July 22 at 12 PM
PlatformAvailable via Amazon India
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Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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