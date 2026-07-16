The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the smartphone and features a 144Hz display, making it suitable for gaming, multimedia, and everyday tasks.

The highlight of the device is its massive 8,000mAh battery, which Realme claims can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge, depending on usage patterns.

Realme has expanded its Narzo smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Realme Narzo 100x . The new mid-range smartphone is aimed at users looking for long battery life, a smooth display experience, and AI-powered camera features at an affordable price.

The Realme Narzo 100x will go on sale in India starting July 22 at 12 PM via Amazon.

Display and Design

The Realme Narzo 100x sports a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother scrolling and gaming performance. The panel supports up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, ensuring better outdoor visibility.

The phone comes with Military-Grade Durability certification along with IP65 dust and water resistance, offering improved protection against everyday wear and accidental splashes. It also features Realme's AI Pulse Light LED on the rear panel for notifications and charging effects.

Performance

Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The handset is equipped with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

To maintain stable performance during gaming and heavy workloads, Realme has included a 5,300 sq mm AirFlow VC cooling system.

The smartphone runs Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. Realme has promised two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

Camera Features

The Realme Narzo 100x features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a secondary camera for depth information.

On the front, the device houses an 8MP selfie camera.

Realme has integrated several AI-powered photography features, including:

AI Eraser 2.0

AI Ultra Unblur

AI Portrait Glow

AI-powered photo editing tools

These features are designed to improve image quality and simplify editing directly on the smartphone.

Battery and Charging

The biggest highlight of the Realme Narzo 100x is its 8,000mAh battery, which is expected to provide excellent battery backup for regular users.

The device supports:

45W SUPERVOOC fast charging

Reverse wired charging allows users to charge compatible accessories or smartphones.

Price and Availability

The Realme Narzo 100x is available in three variants:

4GB + 128GB - Rs. 20,999

6GB + 128GB - Rs. 22,999

6GB + 256GB - Rs. 24,999

As part of the launch offers:

Instant Rs. 2,000 bank discount

Additional Rs. 500 coupon discount

The smartphone will be available for purchase from July 22 at 12 PM via Amazon India.

Colour Options

The Realme Narzo 100x is offered in:

Midnight Black

Flash Orange