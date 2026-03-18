Realme is gearing up to expand its P-series lineup with the launch of the Realme P4 Lite 5G in India. The Chinese smartphone brand has officially confirmed several key details ahead of its debut, including design, specifications, and pricing range.

The upcoming smartphone is scheduled to launch on March 19 at 12 PM IST and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the official Realme India website. Realme has also revealed that the device will be priced under ₹30,000, making it an attractive option in the mid-range segment.

The Realme P4 Lite 5G will be available in two eye-catching colour options: Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green. The handset features a unique chequerboard-style rear design with a dual-tone finish, which the company calls a “ColorPop design,” giving it a distinctive look.