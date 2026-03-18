Technology

Realme P4 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on March 19, Key Features Revealed

Realme P4 Lite 5G set to launch in India on March 19, 12.00 PM IST. It features a 7000mAh battery, with the processor of MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, with a high-refresh-rate display, large battery, and solid mid-range chipset. The Realme P4 Lite 5G looks set to be a compelling option in its segment.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Realme P4 Lite 5G
Realme P4 Lite 5G available in Mosaic Blue and Green colour

Realme is gearing up to expand its P-series lineup with the launch of the Realme P4 Lite 5G in India. The Chinese smartphone brand has officially confirmed several key details ahead of its debut, including design, specifications, and pricing range.

The upcoming smartphone is scheduled to launch on March 19 at 12 PM IST and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the official Realme India website. Realme has also revealed that the device will be priced under ₹30,000, making it an attractive option in the mid-range segment.

The Realme P4 Lite 5G will be available in two eye-catching colour options: Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green. The handset features a unique chequerboard-style rear design with a dual-tone finish, which the company calls a “ColorPop design,” giving it a distinctive look.

Realme P4 Lite 5G Specifications

Display

  • 6.8-inch display

  • 144Hz refresh rate

  • 180Hz touch sampling rate

  • Up to 900 nits peak brightness

Processor

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G

  • 6nm process

  • Octa-core CPU

RAM & Storage

  • 6GB RAM

  • 128GB internal storage

  • Up to 14GB virtual RAM

Camera

  • Rear: 13MP primary sensor (AI-backed)

  • Dual rear camera setup

Battery

  • 7000mAh battery

  • Up to 1.47 days usage

  • 140 hours of music playback

  • Up to 11.12 hours gaming

  • Claimed 6-year battery lifespan

Software

  • Android 16

  • Realme UI 7.0

Cooling

  • 5300mm Airflow VC cooling system

Build & Durability

  • MIL-STD-810H certified

  • IP64 dust and water resistance

  • 8.4mm thickness

Design & Colours

  • Chequerboard-style ColorPop design

  • Mosaic Blue

  • Mosaic Green

Availability

  • Launch: March 19, 12 PM IST

  • Sale: Flipkart & Realme India website

  • Offline stores

Price

  • Expected under ₹30,000

With a high-refresh-rate display, large battery, and solid mid-range chipset, the Realme P4 Lite 5G looks set to be a compelling option in its segment.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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