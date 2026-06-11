Technology

Realme P4R 5G Arrives In India: Check the Price, Specs, & Availability

Realme has launched the P4R 5G in India with an 8,000mAh battery, 144Hz display, and Dimensity 6300 chipset. Starting at ₹18,999, the budget-focused smartphone goes on sale from June 17, with launch offers bringing the effective price down to ₹16,999.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Realme P4R 5G
Realme P4r 5G launched in India with 8000mAh battery

The Realme P4R 5G is a budget-focused, battery-centric smartphone officially launched in India on June 10, 2026.

It was launched to address rising flagship smartphone costs and shifting consumer demand in India, which heavily prioritises battery endurance and long-term reliability over incremental premium features.

Eliminating Battery Anxiety For Heavy Users

Modern smartphone users are glued to their phones for extended periods to engage in online learning, content creation, gaming, remote work, and long commutes.

And that's why Realme came up with a phone design dedicated to being a "battery monster" that lasts up to 3 days without charging and offers freedom from a wall charger on a single cycle.

Targeting Budget-Conscious Gamers

Premium gaming phones are becoming unaffordable for young demographics.

Realme P4R 5G fulfils the need for a budget-friendly gaming device by bundling a high-144 Hz refresh-rate display with advanced thermal control via an AirFlo vapour chamber.

Bypass Charging allows users to game intensely at a stable 60 fps without destroying the phone's battery health.

Adapting Longer Device Replacement Cycles

Consumers are keeping their phones longer before upgrading.

To offer a device that genuinely lasts, realme packed it with a 7-year battery health guarantee, MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance, and extended software support.

This counters the industry pattern of planned obsolescence in budget devices.

Strategic Pivot Away From The "Flagship Race"

With the costs of display panels and high-end processors skyrocketing, realme saw an opportunity to pivot its strategy.

Rather than forcing consumers to pay more for hardware specs they don't fully exploit, realme focused on practical day-to-day essentials, 5G connectivity, dependable speed, and unmatched power at a highly competitive sub-₹20,000 price point.

Key Specifications

Realme P4R 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display (1570 × 720 pixels)
Refresh Rate144 HZ
Touch Sampling RateUp to 180 HZ
BrightnessUp to 1200 nits (HBM)
ProtectionPanda 1681 glass
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm)
CPUOcta-core (2× Cortex-A76 @ 2.4GHz + 6× Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
RAM4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2
Expendable StorageUp to 2TB via microSD card
Operating SystemAndroid 16 with Realme UI 7.0
Camera
Rear Camera50MP AI Camera, Autofocus, LED Flash
Front Camera8MP Selfie Camera
Battery & Charging
Battery Capacity8,000mAh
Charging45W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging
Reverse ChargingUp to 27W Reverse Charging
Cooling System5300mm² Vapour Chamber Cooling
Connectivity & Other Features
Fingerprint SensorSide-mounted
SIM TypeHybrid Dual SIM (Nano + Nano / microSD)
5G SupportYes
Wi-FiWi-Fi 5
BluetoothBluetooth 5.3
Build & Design
DurabilityMIL-STD-810H Military-Grade Certification
Water & Dust ResistanceIP65 Rating
Dimensions166.47 × 77.23 × 8.88 mm
Weight224g
Software Support2 Years Android Updates + 3 Years Security Updates

Colours Available

  • Titanium Glare

  • Silver Glare

  • Lavender Glare

Pricing And Availability

The smartphone can be pre-ordered now and will officially be available for purchase starting June 17, 2026, on Flipkart and the official realme India website.

  • The 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant is priced at approximately ₹18,999.

  • The 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage option costs about ₹20,999.

  • The 6GB RAM + 256GB Storage version is available for around ₹22,999.

During the initial launch period, there's a limited-time bank discount of ₹2,000, reducing the effective starting price to ₹16,999.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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