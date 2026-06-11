Modern smartphone users are glued to their phones for extended periods to engage in online learning, content creation, gaming, remote work, and long commutes.

It was launched to address rising flagship smartphone costs and shifting consumer demand in India, which heavily prioritises battery endurance and long-term reliability over incremental premium features.

The Realme P4R 5G is a budget-focused, battery-centric smartphone officially launched in India on June 10, 2026.

And that's why Realme came up with a phone design dedicated to being a "battery monster" that lasts up to 3 days without charging and offers freedom from a wall charger on a single cycle.

Targeting Budget-Conscious Gamers

Premium gaming phones are becoming unaffordable for young demographics.

Realme P4R 5G fulfils the need for a budget-friendly gaming device by bundling a high-144 Hz refresh-rate display with advanced thermal control via an AirFlo vapour chamber.

Bypass Charging allows users to game intensely at a stable 60 fps without destroying the phone's battery health.

Adapting Longer Device Replacement Cycles

Consumers are keeping their phones longer before upgrading.

To offer a device that genuinely lasts, realme packed it with a 7-year battery health guarantee, MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance, and extended software support.

This counters the industry pattern of planned obsolescence in budget devices.

Strategic Pivot Away From The "Flagship Race"

With the costs of display panels and high-end processors skyrocketing, realme saw an opportunity to pivot its strategy.

Rather than forcing consumers to pay more for hardware specs they don't fully exploit, realme focused on practical day-to-day essentials, 5G connectivity, dependable speed, and unmatched power at a highly competitive sub-₹20,000 price point.

Key Specifications

Realme P4R 5G Specifications Specification Details Display Display 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display (1570 × 720 pixels) Refresh Rate 144 HZ Touch Sampling Rate Up to 180 HZ Brightness Up to 1200 nits (HBM) Protection Panda 1681 glass Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) CPU Octa-core (2× Cortex-A76 @ 2.4GHz + 6× Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 Expendable Storage Up to 2TB via microSD card Operating System Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 Camera Rear Camera 50MP AI Camera, Autofocus, LED Flash Front Camera 8MP Selfie Camera Battery & Charging Battery Capacity 8,000mAh Charging 45W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging Reverse Charging Up to 27W Reverse Charging Cooling System 5300mm² Vapour Chamber Cooling Connectivity & Other Features Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted SIM Type Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano + Nano / microSD) 5G Support Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Build & Design Durability MIL-STD-810H Military-Grade Certification Water & Dust Resistance IP65 Rating Dimensions 166.47 × 77.23 × 8.88 mm Weight 224g Software Support 2 Years Android Updates + 3 Years Security Updates

Colours Available

Titanium Glare

Silver Glare

Lavender Glare

Pricing And Availability

The smartphone can be pre-ordered now and will officially be available for purchase starting June 17, 2026, on Flipkart and the official realme India website.

The 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant is priced at approximately ₹18,999.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage option costs about ₹20,999.

The 6GB RAM + 256GB Storage version is available for around ₹22,999.

During the initial launch period, there's a limited-time bank discount of ₹2,000, reducing the effective starting price to ₹16,999.