Realme P4R Teased for India Launch; Check the Details Here

Realme has started teasing the arrival of a new smartphone in its P-series lineup, the Realme P4R, ahead of its official launch in India. The company says the "P" in the P-series stands for "Pioneer," describing the lineup as designed for bold, young consumers.

The upcoming smartphone carries the tagline "Power For Real", hinting at a strong focus on battery life and performance. Realme has already confirmed that the device will feature a large battery, although the full specifications and launch date are yet to be officially announced.

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Adding to the excitement, the retail box price of the Realme P4R has surfaced online. According to leaked information, the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹44,999. However, as with many smartphones, the actual market price is expected to be significantly lower after launch offers and discounts.

A teaser shared by the company shows the smartphone sporting a vertical rectangular camera module positioned in the top-left corner of the rear panel.

Leaks suggest the device could closely resemble the recently launched Realme 16T and may share several hardware specifications with it. The smartphone is expected to target users looking for long battery life, smooth gaming performance, and a high-refresh-rate display.

Realme P4R Specifications (Expected) Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.8-inch HD+ display Refresh Rate 144Hz refresh rate Processor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Camera Primary Camera 50MP primary rear camera Secondary Camera 2MP secondary rear sensor Setup Dual rear camera setup Battery Capacity 8000mAh battery Charging 45W fast charging support Cooling System Cooling 5300 mm² vapour chamber cooling system Additional Features Notification Pulse notification light Storage Variants Variants 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 256GB storage Colour Options Colors Silver Glare, Titanium Glare, Lavender Glare

While Realme has not officially confirmed all the specifications, teasers indicate that the P4R will focus heavily on battery endurance and performance. More details, including pricing and launch date, are expected to be announced in the coming days.