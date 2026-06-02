Technology

Realme P4R Teased for India Launch; Check the Details Here

Realme has teased the upcoming P4R smartphone in India with the tagline "Power For Real." The device is expected to feature an 8,000mAh battery, 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, and a 50MP camera, targeting users seeking long battery life and performance.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Realme P4R teased in India
Realme P4R teased for India Launch

Realme has started teasing the arrival of a new smartphone in its P-series lineup, the Realme P4R, ahead of its official launch in India. The company says the "P" in the P-series stands for "Pioneer," describing the lineup as designed for bold, young consumers.

The upcoming smartphone carries the tagline "Power For Real", hinting at a strong focus on battery life and performance. Realme has already confirmed that the device will feature a large battery, although the full specifications and launch date are yet to be officially announced.

Loading post from https://x.com/realmeIndia/status/2061696817658503355

Adding to the excitement, the retail box price of the Realme P4R has surfaced online. According to leaked information, the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹44,999. However, as with many smartphones, the actual market price is expected to be significantly lower after launch offers and discounts.

A teaser shared by the company shows the smartphone sporting a vertical rectangular camera module positioned in the top-left corner of the rear panel.

Leaks suggest the device could closely resemble the recently launched Realme 16T and may share several hardware specifications with it. The smartphone is expected to target users looking for long battery life, smooth gaming performance, and a high-refresh-rate display.

Realme P4R Specifications (Expected)
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.8-inch HD+ display
Refresh Rate144Hz refresh rate
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
Camera
Primary Camera50MP primary rear camera
Secondary Camera2MP secondary rear sensor
SetupDual rear camera setup
Battery
Capacity8000mAh battery
Charging45W fast charging support
Cooling System
Cooling5300 mm² vapour chamber cooling system
Additional Features
NotificationPulse notification light
Storage Variants
Variants4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 256GB storage
Colour Options
ColorsSilver Glare, Titanium Glare, Lavender Glare

While Realme has not officially confirmed all the specifications, teasers indicate that the P4R will focus heavily on battery endurance and performance. More details, including pricing and launch date, are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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