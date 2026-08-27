Technology

Realme P4s 5G Launched in India With 8000mAh Battery, Check Price

Realme P4s 5G debuts in India with an 8,000mAh battery, 144Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, 80W charging and a dual-chip setup, with launch offers including a Rs 3,000 bank/exchange benefit and 12-month no-cost EMI.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Realme P4s 5G
Realme P4s 5G launched in two colorways
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Realme has expanded its P-series lineup in India with the launch of the 'Realme P4s 5G' on August 26. The smartphone combines an 8,000mAh battery with a dual-chip performance setup, a 1.5K AMOLED display and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Display

The Realme P4s 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits.

Performance

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip.

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Battery and Cooling

Battery capacity is another major highlight. The handset packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. Realme has also equipped the device with a 7,000mm² VC cooling system to help manage heat during demanding workloads and gaming.

Camera

For photography, the Realme P4s 5G gets a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera. A 16MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls. The phone also brings AI-powered photography features, including AI Light Me, AI Style Me and AI Framing Master.

Software and Durability

The smartphone runs Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 and carries an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. Realme promises three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Design and Other Features

The rear cameras and LED flash are housed inside a multi-texture camera deco. Other features include dual stereo speakers. The Realme P4s 5G will be available in Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey colour options.

Realme P4s 5G Sale and Launch Offers

The Realme P4s 5G will go on sale in India from September 3 through Flipkart and Realme's official website. As part of the exclusive launch offers, buyers can get a Rs 3,000 bank offer or an exchange offer, along with 12-month no-cost EMI.

Realme P4s 5G Specifications
FeatureDetails
Display
Display6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED
Refresh Rate144Hz
Peak BrightnessUp to 6,500 nits
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
Dedicated ChipHyperVision+ AI Chip
RAM8GB / 12GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Camera
Rear Camera50MP Primary with OIS + 8MP Ultrawide
Front Camera16MP
Battery
Battery8,000mAh
Charging80W Fast Charging
Cooling7,000mm² VC Cooling System
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 16
UIRealme UI 7.0
OS Updates3 Years
Security Updates4 Years
Other
DurabilityIP69 Water and Dust Resistance
SpeakersDual Stereo Speakers
ColoursElectric Cyan, Titanium Gray
Sale DateSeptember 3, 2026

Realme P4s 5G: Price in India

  • 8GB + 128GB: Rs 34,999

  • 8GB + 256GB: Rs 37,999

  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 41,999

The Realme P4s 5G targets power users with its high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, dual-chip setup, large battery, fast charging and advanced cooling system. The launch offers further add value for buyers looking to purchase the phone during its initial sale period.

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Topics

New gadget launchsmartphone price in india

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