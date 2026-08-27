Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip.

The Realme P4s 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits.

Realme has expanded its P-series lineup in India with the launch of the ' Realme P4s 5G' on August 26. The smartphone combines an 8,000mAh battery with a dual-chip performance setup, a 1.5K AMOLED display and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Battery and Cooling

Battery capacity is another major highlight. The handset packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. Realme has also equipped the device with a 7,000mm² VC cooling system to help manage heat during demanding workloads and gaming.

Camera

For photography, the Realme P4s 5G gets a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera. A 16MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls. The phone also brings AI-powered photography features, including AI Light Me, AI Style Me and AI Framing Master.

Software and Durability

The smartphone runs Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 and carries an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. Realme promises three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Design and Other Features

The rear cameras and LED flash are housed inside a multi-texture camera deco. Other features include dual stereo speakers. The Realme P4s 5G will be available in Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey colour options.

Realme P4s 5G Sale and Launch Offers

The Realme P4s 5G will go on sale in India from September 3 through Flipkart and Realme's official website. As part of the exclusive launch offers, buyers can get a Rs 3,000 bank offer or an exchange offer, along with 12-month no-cost EMI.

Realme P4s 5G Specifications Feature Details Display Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED Refresh Rate 144Hz Peak Brightness Up to 6,500 nits Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra Dedicated Chip HyperVision+ AI Chip RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Camera Rear Camera 50MP Primary with OIS + 8MP Ultrawide Front Camera 16MP Battery Battery 8,000mAh Charging 80W Fast Charging Cooling 7,000mm² VC Cooling System Software Operating System Android 16 UI Realme UI 7.0 OS Updates 3 Years Security Updates 4 Years Other Durability IP69 Water and Dust Resistance Speakers Dual Stereo Speakers Colours Electric Cyan, Titanium Gray Sale Date September 3, 2026

Realme P4s 5G: Price in India

8GB + 128GB: Rs 34,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs 37,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs 41,999

The Realme P4s 5G targets power users with its high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, dual-chip setup, large battery, fast charging and advanced cooling system. The launch offers further add value for buyers looking to purchase the phone during its initial sale period.