Realme P4s 5G Launch Set for August 26 With 8,000mAh Battery

One of the phone's major highlights is its Samsung M14 display, which offers a 1.5K-class resolution of 1272 × 2772 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. Realme claims the panel can reach up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness and supports HDR10+ and Netflix HDR content.

The P4s 5G will join the growing P-series family, which includes models such as the Realme P4 5G, P4 Lite, P4x 5G and P4 Pro 5G. The company is positioning the upcoming device around a combination of display technology, gaming-focused performance and a large battery.

Realme is expanding its P-series smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the 'Realme P4s 5G' on August 26. The new handset is scheduled to be unveiled at 12 noon IST, with sales set to begin through Realme's official website and Flipkart.

The company says the display delivers a 26% improvement in luminous efficiency and up to a 50% longer screen lifespan, making it well-suited to users who spend considerable time gaming or watching video content.

The launch teaser shows the handset in green and beige-brown colour options. The exact design details and dimensions are expected to be revealed at the launch event.

Performance Focused on Gaming

Under the hood, the Realme P4s 5G will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset. It will be paired with a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip, following Realme's dual-chip approach seen across its newer P-series devices.

The additional chip is expected to assist with graphics-intensive workloads and gaming-related processing.

Realme's existing P4 5G also uses a Dimensity 7400 Ultra and a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chip for graphics and frame-rate enhancement, suggesting the P4s 5G will continue the brand's performance-focused strategy.

The phone is also expected to feature a large vapour-chamber cooling system to help manage temperatures during demanding gaming sessions.

For photography, the Realme P4s 5G will feature a 50-megapixel dual AI rear-camera setup with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

OIS should reduce camera shake and improve image stability, especially in low light or when recording video.

Reports indicate the secondary rear camera could be an 8MP ultrawide sensor, although Realme has yet to reveal the complete camera specifications officially.

Battery life is another major focus of the P4s 5G. The smartphone is confirmed to pack an 8,000mAh battery, backed by 80W fast charging. Realme claims the phone can deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge, although actual endurance will depend on usage patterns.

With a large battery and fast charging, the P4s 5G is expected to target users who prioritise long gaming sessions, video streaming, and all-day connectivity.

Durability and Availability

The upcoming smartphone will carry IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, protecting against dust and different levels of water exposure. This combination of ratings should give the device stronger resistance to everyday environmental conditions.

The Realme P4s 5G will be offered in four RAM and storage configurations.

6GB+128GB

8GB+128GB

8GB+256GB

12GB+256GB

Realme P4s 5G Specifications Specification Details Launch Launch date August 26, 2026 12:00 PM IST Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G Additional chip HyperVision+ AI chip Display Display 6.78-inch 1.5K Samsung AMOLED panel Resolution 1272 × 2772 pixels Refresh rate 144Hz Peak brightness Up to 6,500 nits HDR HDR10+, Netflix HDR Camera Rear camera 50MP dual AI camera Stabilisation OIS Battery Battery 8,000mAh Charging 80W fast charging Build and Storage Water/dust resistance IP66 + IP68 + IP69 RAM/Storage 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB Colours Green, Beige Brown Sales platforms Realme website, Flipkart

Realme P4s 5G India Price and Sale Date

Realme has not revealed the P4S 5G price yet. The company's August 26 launch event is expected to reveal the pricing, complete specifications, availability and introductory offers. The handset will go on sale through Realme's website and Flipkart after the launch.