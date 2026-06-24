The Unisoc T7250 octa-core SoC powers the phone, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It is available in 64GB and 256GB storage variants, with a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion.

The realme P4x 4G features a slightly larger 6.8-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the 5G variant, which features a hole-punch cutout, the 4G model comes with a waterdrop notch. The phone measures 8.78mm thick and weighs 219g. The redesigned rear panel comes with an AI Pulse light.

The Realme P4x 4G has been launched in global markets. The launch comes more than six months after the Realme P4x 5G launched in India; the new 4G variant brings a larger battery, a refreshed rear panel, and several other hardware changes.

Battery features

The biggest upgrades over the 5G model are the featured battery. The Realme P4x 4G packs an 8,000mAh battery, up from the 7,000mAh unit on the 5G version, while retaining support for 45W fast charging.

Camera features

The handset features a single 50 MP rear camera with autofocus, while a 5 MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Connectivity features

The Realme P4x 4G includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The connectivity options include dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth LE, and GPS.

Colour features

The 4G Variant of the phone is offered in two colour options: Phantom Navy and Rally White. The Realme P4x 4G is priced at MYR 799 ($195) for the 4GB/256 GB configuration.

So far, the phone's launch in India has not been confirmed, but we can expect official confirmation soon. The available platform will also be unveiled soon.

Comparison between Realme P4x 4G and Realme P4x 5G

The primary difference between Realme P4x 4G and Realme P4x 5G is that the Realme P4x 4G sacrifices processing power, network speeds, and display sharpness to deliver a massive 8,000mAh battery with an integrated AI Pulse rear light, whereas the Realme P4x 5G targets superior performance and media consumption by using a faster MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, a sharper FHD+ resolution, a smoother 144Hz refresh rate, and a cleaner hole-punch display cutout despite carrying a slightly smaller 7,000mAh cell.