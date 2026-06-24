Technology

Realme P4x 4G was launched with an 8,000mAh Battery: Check Price & Specs

Realme has launched the P4x 4G globally with an 8,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, a 120Hz display, and a redesigned rear panel featuring an AI Pulse light. The phone also offers a 50MP camera, IP64 rating, and up to 256GB storage.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Realme P4x 4G
Realme P4x 4G launched with AI Pulse Light

The Realme P4x 4G has been launched in global markets. The launch comes more than six months after the Realme P4x 5G launched in India; the new 4G variant brings a larger battery, a refreshed rear panel, and several other hardware changes.

Display features

The realme P4x 4G features a slightly larger 6.8-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the 5G variant, which features a hole-punch cutout, the 4G model comes with a waterdrop notch. The phone measures 8.78mm thick and weighs 219g. The redesigned rear panel comes with an AI Pulse light.

Internal and Storage features

The Unisoc T7250 octa-core SoC powers the phone, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It is available in 64GB and 256GB storage variants, with a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion.

Battery features

The biggest upgrades over the 5G model are the featured battery. The Realme P4x 4G packs an 8,000mAh battery, up from the 7,000mAh unit on the 5G version, while retaining support for 45W fast charging.

Camera features

The handset features a single 50 MP rear camera with autofocus, while a 5 MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Connectivity features

The Realme P4x 4G includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The connectivity options include dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth LE, and GPS.

Colour features

The 4G Variant of the phone is offered in two colour options: Phantom Navy and Rally White. The Realme P4x 4G is priced at MYR 799 ($195) for the 4GB/256 GB configuration.

So far, the phone's launch in India has not been confirmed, but we can expect official confirmation soon. The available platform will also be unveiled soon.

Comparison between Realme P4x 4G and Realme P4x 5G

The primary difference between Realme P4x 4G and Realme P4x 5G is that the Realme P4x 4G sacrifices processing power, network speeds, and display sharpness to deliver a massive 8,000mAh battery with an integrated AI Pulse rear light, whereas the Realme P4x 5G targets superior performance and media consumption by using a faster MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, a sharper FHD+ resolution, a smoother 144Hz refresh rate, and a cleaner hole-punch display cutout despite carrying a slightly smaller 7,000mAh cell.

Key specifications in Realme P4x 4G
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size & Type6.8-inch LCD display
ResolutionHD+
Refresh Rate120Hz
Notch DesignWaterdrop notch design
Processor
ChipsetUnisoc T7250 octa-core chipset
Memory & Storage
RAM4GB LPDDR4X RAM
Storage64GB / 256GB eMMC 5.1 storage
ExpansionDedicated microSD card slot
Rear Camera
Main Camera50MP primary camera
FocusAutofocus support
Front Camera
Selfie Camera5MP selfie camera
Battery
Capacity8,000mAh battery
Charging45W fast charging
Connectivity
SIMDual-SIM support
Wi-FiWi-Fi 5
BluetoothBluetooth 5.2
Bluetooth LEBluetooth LE
LocationGPS
Charging PortUSB Type-C port
Audio3.5mm headphone jack
Security & Durability
BiometricsSide-mounted fingerprint scanner
RatingIP64 dust and water resistance
Design
Thickness8.78mm
Weight219g
Special FeatureAI Pulse rear light
Colours
OptionsPhantom Navy, Rally White
Price
Starting PriceMYR 799 (around $195) for the 4GB + 256GB variant.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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