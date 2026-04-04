Technology

Realme 16 5G Launches with Selfie Mirror Feature, Here are the Price and Specs

Realme 16 5G has launched in India with standout features like an industry-first selfie mirror, a 50MP portrait camera, and a massive 7000mAh battery. The smartphone focuses on AI-driven enhancements, a smooth 120Hz display, and long-term durability

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Realme16 5G launched in India
Realme16 5G launched in India with Air white and Black

Realme 16 5 G is now officially launched in India on April 2, with the industry's First selfie Mirror for a better camera experience.

Realme users can make the most of the big news: the company's launch of the Realme 16 5G in India, featuring extra special features, including the industry's first selfie mirror. The new Realme launch will focus on AI-driven features to enhance user accessibility and compete in the current market.

It features a 6.57-inch display with 2.23mm bottom bezels, offering a bright, immersive screen ideal for videos, games, and daily use. It has Full HD+ resolution (2372 × 1080) for sharp visuals and crisp details, with smooth scrolling enabled by a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also provides enhanced protection against scratches, Dragontrail Starc (star protective Glass).

The highlighted feature is its camera quality, with a 50 MP portrait camera and an ultra-light 7000 mAh battery. Another standout feature is the Aura flash, which provides even lighting to enhance photo quality. The first‑in‑segment Titan Long‑Life Algorithm supports Titan Battery. The realme 16 5G will be enabled for up to 6 years of reuse.

Realme16 5G Specifications
LabelValue
Display6.57‑inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2372 × 1080), Up to 4200 nits peak brightness, 100 % DCI‑P3 colour gamut, DT Star D+ protective glass
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo
CameraDual setup- 50 MP Sony IMX852 main sensor + 2 MP monochrome lens, 50 MP selfie camera, Rear Selfie Mirror & Aura Ring Flash
Battery7000 mAh, 60W Fast Charge
Storage8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage,
Colour availabilityAir White, Air Black

Price and Availability

In India, the Realme 16 5 G comes in two colour options: Air White and Air Black. The Realme 16 5G starts at ₹ 31,999 and is available with various RAM and storage configurations.

The newly launched product with extraordinary features is available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline retail stores, with benefits such as no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and additional rewards for the existing Realme users. It comes with an enhanced battery, which allows charging to 50 per cent in 30 minutes and a full charge in 74 minutes.

The price of this new model mobile depends on the RAM and storage configurations. The starting price for the base 8 GB + 128 variant in India is ₹ 31,999; the mid variant with 8 GB + 256 GB costs ₹ 33,999; and the top variant with 12 GB + 256 GB costs ₹ 36,999.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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