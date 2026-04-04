Realme 16 5 G is now officially launched in India on April 2, with the industry's First selfie Mirror for a better camera experience.

Realme users can make the most of the big news: the company's launch of the Realme 16 5G in India, featuring extra special features, including the industry's first selfie mirror. The new Realme launch will focus on AI-driven features to enhance user accessibility and compete in the current market.

It features a 6.57-inch display with 2.23mm bottom bezels, offering a bright, immersive screen ideal for videos, games, and daily use. It has Full HD+ resolution (2372 × 1080) for sharp visuals and crisp details, with smooth scrolling enabled by a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also provides enhanced protection against scratches, Dragontrail Starc (star protective Glass).