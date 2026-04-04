Realme 16 5 G is now officially launched in India on April 2, with the industry's First selfie Mirror for a better camera experience.
Realme users can make the most of the big news: the company's launch of the Realme 16 5G in India, featuring extra special features, including the industry's first selfie mirror. The new Realme launch will focus on AI-driven features to enhance user accessibility and compete in the current market.
It features a 6.57-inch display with 2.23mm bottom bezels, offering a bright, immersive screen ideal for videos, games, and daily use. It has Full HD+ resolution (2372 × 1080) for sharp visuals and crisp details, with smooth scrolling enabled by a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also provides enhanced protection against scratches, Dragontrail Starc (star protective Glass).
The highlighted feature is its camera quality, with a 50 MP portrait camera and an ultra-light 7000 mAh battery. Another standout feature is the Aura flash, which provides even lighting to enhance photo quality. The first‑in‑segment Titan Long‑Life Algorithm supports Titan Battery. The realme 16 5G will be enabled for up to 6 years of reuse.
Price and Availability
In India, the Realme 16 5 G comes in two colour options: Air White and Air Black. The Realme 16 5G starts at ₹ 31,999 and is available with various RAM and storage configurations.
The newly launched product with extraordinary features is available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline retail stores, with benefits such as no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and additional rewards for the existing Realme users. It comes with an enhanced battery, which allows charging to 50 per cent in 30 minutes and a full charge in 74 minutes.
The price of this new model mobile depends on the RAM and storage configurations. The starting price for the base 8 GB + 128 variant in India is ₹ 31,999; the mid variant with 8 GB + 256 GB costs ₹ 33,999; and the top variant with 12 GB + 256 GB costs ₹ 36,999.