Technology

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Confirmed With Themed Design

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is set to bring a Hogwarts-inspired design, featuring a brown argyle-textured back and Hogwarts crest. Teased on Flipkart, the special edition's price, availability and final specifications are yet to be announced.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Realme 16 Pro
Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition confirmed by Realme
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Realme has confirmed a special Harry Potter edition of the Realme 16 Pro, giving the smartphone a magical makeover inspired by the popular wizarding franchise.

The company has teased the device through Flipkart, while a leaked render has offered an early look at its design.

Design and Appearance

The leaked image shows the Realme 16 Pro with a brown argyle-style textured rear panel, giving it a distinctly Harry Potter-inspired appearance. The back also features the Hogwarts crest and "Harry Potter" branding.

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Realme 16 Pro Specifications

The Realme 16 Pro was originally launched in India in January. However, its price has increased amid the ongoing memory market pressures, and the smartphone currently starts at Rs 44,999 in the country.

Realme 16 Pro Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size & Type6.78-inch AMOLED
Refresh Rate144Hz
Performance
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
Camera
Primary Camera200MP
Ultrawide Camera8MP
Front Camera50MP
Battery
Battery Capacity7,000mAh
Wired Charging80W

However, Realme has not confirmed whether the Harry Potter edition will retain the same specifications as the standard Realme 16 Pro. The company is yet to reveal the complete hardware configuration of the special edition.

Loading post from x.com/realmeIndia/status/2097210829443940363

Realme Continues Its Special Edition Strategy

The Harry Potter collaboration follows Realme's earlier partnership with Game of Thrones, through which the company introduced themed versions of its Realme 15 5G series.

With the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter edition, the brand is once again combining its smartphone hardware with a major entertainment franchise to appeal to fans and collectors.

Realme has not yet announced the price or availability of the Harry Potter edition. The company is expected to reveal more details as it continues teasing the device through Flipkart.

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