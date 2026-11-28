Realme could introduce an entirely new ultra-branded model in its popular smartphone lineup, making this development particularly interesting.

The upcoming smartphone has started attracting attention with the leaks of its expected specifications, storage options and colour choices.

The smartphone market could soon welcome a new premium model from Realme, as sources suggest the company is preparing to launch the Realme 17 Ultra.

The device's possible Indian launch has become a major talking point, and it is being surfaced with the model number RMX5341.

Though Realme has not confirmed the launch of this model, the latest information suggests the company may be preparing something more ambitious for its next-generation series.

Realme 17 Ultra Expected Specifications Specification Details Display 1.5K or 2K resolution OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Processor Unspecified Snapdragon SoC. Software ColorOS 17 RAM And Storage 12GB RAM paired with 256GB or 512GB internal storage. Rear Cameras Triple setup: 200MP primary + 50MP secondary (telephoto) + Ultra-wide lens. Battery And Charging 9,000mAh capacity with 100W wired fast charging. Colours Ultra Silver and Ultra Red.

Key Rumoured Features

Active Cooling System

The device will include a built-in cooling fan with an accent light ring.

Pro-Grade Camera Capabilities

The camera array is expected to support up to 120x zoom, 4K video recording at 120fps, Log video, and Open Gate video modes.

Chassis Design

Leaks suggest it would have a full metal build.

Realme 17 Ultra vs Realme 16 Pro+

Comparing the Realme 17 Ultra with the Realme 16 Pro+ is relevant, as it represents the existing premium end of Realme's numbered series.

The Realme 16 Pro+ comes with a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging.

The rumoured Realme 17 Ultra is expected to take things further with a larger 9,000mAh battery, faster 100W charging, an integrated cooling fan and additional video recording features.

If the suggested camera specifications of the Realme 17 Ultra become true, it could be an interesting upgrade for existing Realme users.

Expected Pricing

As the 'Ultra' moniker is new to Realme's flagship killer, the device's price is estimated to be around Rs 64,999 to Rs 74,999.

Expected Availability

Since the Realme 16 Pro series debuted in India in January 2026, the Realme 17 lineup, including the Ultra, is expected to launch in early 2027.

Its launch would be confirmed by its BIS certification. Official confirmation of the price, specifications, and launch date is expected soon.