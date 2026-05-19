Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Edition chipset, clocked at up to 4.7GHz, paired with the Adreno 840 GPU. The phones also feature the company's in-house RedCore R gaming chipset, designed to enhance gaming performance.

The Red Magic 11S Pro series shares nearly identical hardware specifications, with the main differences limited to battery capacity and charging speeds.

Nubia's gaming-focused sub-brand Red Magic has officially launched the Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ in China. The latest flagship gaming smartphones arrive with top-end hardware, advanced cooling technology and massive batteries, targeting mobile gaming enthusiasts.

The smartphones sport a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, promising smoother visuals and responsive gameplay. Both models support up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Camera System

For photography, the Red Magic 11S Pro series features a 50MP primary rear camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), alongside a 50MP secondary sensor. On the front, the phones feature a 16MP under-display selfie camera for video calls and selfies.

Battery and Charging

The Red Magic 11S Pro features a massive 8,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Meanwhile, the Red Magic 11S Pro+ comes with a slightly smaller 7,500mAh battery but compensates with 120W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging support.

Advanced Cooling Technology

To address heating during extended gaming sessions, Red Magic has introduced what it claims is an industry-first combined air-and-water cooling system. The setup includes the Wind Chaser 4.0 active cooling fan capable of spinning at up to 24,000rpm while maintaining operating noise below 30dB.

The cooling system also incorporates a pulsed water-cooling engine with a custom liquid-flow channel design using fluorinated liquid technology, similar to systems used in AI servers.

Additional Features

The devices also feature dual X-axis linear motors, an in-display fingerprint scanner, an IPX8-rated dust- and water-resistant design, and connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ Specifications

Red Magic 11S Pro Series Specifications Specification Details Display 6.85-inch AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Edition (up to 4.7GHz) GPU Adreno 840 GPU Gaming Chip RedCore R chipset RAM & Storage Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage Rear Camera 50MP primary sensor with OIS + 50MP secondary sensor Front Camera 16MP under-display selfie camera Security In-display fingerprint sensor Cooling System Wind Chaser 4.0 active cooling fan (24,000rpm), combined air-water cooling system, pulsed water cooling engine Durability IPX8-rated dust and water resistance Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port Audio & Haptics Dual X-axis linear motors

Battery and Charging Difference

Red Magic 11S Pro:

8,000mAh battery

80W fast wired charging

Red Magic 11S Pro+:

7,500mAh battery

120W wired fast charging

80W wireless charging support

Pricing and Availability

The Red Magic 11S Pro starts at CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 6,999 (around Rs. 99,000) and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1.13 lakh), respectively.

The smartphones are currently available for purchase in China in Dark Night and Silver Wing colour options. Red Magic is expected to announce global availability details for the 11S Pro series on May 27, 2026.