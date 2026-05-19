Nubia's gaming-focused sub-brand Red Magic has officially launched the Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ in China. The latest flagship gaming smartphones arrive with top-end hardware, advanced cooling technology and massive batteries, targeting mobile gaming enthusiasts.
Hardware and Performance
The Red Magic 11S Pro series shares nearly identical hardware specifications, with the main differences limited to battery capacity and charging speeds.
Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Edition chipset, clocked at up to 4.7GHz, paired with the Adreno 840 GPU. The phones also feature the company's in-house RedCore R gaming chipset, designed to enhance gaming performance.
The smartphones sport a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, promising smoother visuals and responsive gameplay. Both models support up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.
Camera System
For photography, the Red Magic 11S Pro series features a 50MP primary rear camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), alongside a 50MP secondary sensor. On the front, the phones feature a 16MP under-display selfie camera for video calls and selfies.
Battery and Charging
The Red Magic 11S Pro features a massive 8,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Meanwhile, the Red Magic 11S Pro+ comes with a slightly smaller 7,500mAh battery but compensates with 120W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging support.
Advanced Cooling Technology
To address heating during extended gaming sessions, Red Magic has introduced what it claims is an industry-first combined air-and-water cooling system. The setup includes the Wind Chaser 4.0 active cooling fan capable of spinning at up to 24,000rpm while maintaining operating noise below 30dB.
The cooling system also incorporates a pulsed water-cooling engine with a custom liquid-flow channel design using fluorinated liquid technology, similar to systems used in AI servers.
Additional Features
The devices also feature dual X-axis linear motors, an in-display fingerprint scanner, an IPX8-rated dust- and water-resistant design, and connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.
Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ Specifications
Battery and Charging Difference
Red Magic 11S Pro:
8,000mAh battery
80W fast wired charging
Red Magic 11S Pro+:
Pricing and Availability
The Red Magic 11S Pro starts at CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 6,999 (around Rs. 99,000) and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1.13 lakh), respectively.
The smartphones are currently available for purchase in China in Dark Night and Silver Wing colour options. Red Magic is expected to announce global availability details for the 11S Pro series on May 27, 2026.