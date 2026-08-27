The company has not yet announced an India launch date or confirmed the phone's availability in the country.

Redmi 17C 5G is priced at SGD 279, which is roughly Rs 19,000 based on current conversion rates, for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Xiaomi also lists a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant but has not specified a separate price.

Xiaomi has officially introduced the Redmi 17C 5G in Singapore, bringing 5G connectivity, a large 6,000mAh battery and a 120Hz display to the budget segment. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

Display

The phone features a large 6.9-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel can reach up to 810 nits in high-brightness mode and supports up to 240Hz touch sampling.

Xiaomi has also included DC dimming, Reading Mode and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free viewing and circadian-friendly display performance.

Performance

Under the hood, the Redmi 17C 5G runs on the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Users can also expand the storage through a microSD card, while Xiaomi offers memory extension of up to 8GB using available internal storage.

Camera

For photography, the smartphone features a 50MP f/1.8 primary rear camera and an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Both cameras support video recording at up to 1080p and 720p at 30fps. Camera features include HDR, Night Mode, Portrait Mode and time-lapse.

Software

Redmi 17C 5G runs Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3, bringing Xiaomi's newer software experience and interconnectivity features. The company also highlights a claimed 48-month like-new software experience based on its internal testing.

Battery

The battery is another major highlight, with the phone packing a 6,000mAh battery and supporting 33W fast charging. Xiaomi says the battery can retain at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,000 full charge cycles. A compatible 33W charger is required for the maximum charging speed.

Other Features

The handset carries an IP64 rating for dust and water-splash resistance. It also features Wet Touch Technology 2.0, allowing the screen to respond more accurately when fingers are damp, oily or soapy. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and a claimed 200% volume boost.

The Redmi 17C 5G is offered in Black, Brown and Purple colour options. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed whether it will introduce the Singapore model in India or whether its specifications and pricing will remain unchanged in other markets.

Redmi 17C 5G Specifications Specification Details Display Display 6.9-inch HD+ LCD Resolution 1600 × 720 pixels Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Brightness Up to 810 nits HBM Touch Sampling Rate Up to 240Hz Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Process 6nm GPU Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 Expandable Storage Up to 1TB via microSD Camera Rear Camera 50MP, f/1.8 Front Camera 8MP, f/2.0 Rear Video Up to 1080p at 30fps Front Video Up to 1080p at 30fps Battery Battery 6,000mAh Charging 33W Fast Charging Software & Connectivity Software Android 16, Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Protection IP64 Audio 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC General Colours Black, Brown, Purple Price SGD 279 (4GB + 128GB) India Availability Not confirmed

For now, there is no confirmed India launch date for the Redmi 17C 5G. The combination of a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, Dimensity 6300 processor, 5G connectivity and 6,000mAh battery makes it a notable entry-level option if Xiaomi eventually brings the device to the Indian market.