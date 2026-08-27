Technology

Redmi 17C 5G Debuts in Singapore With 6,000mAh Battery & 120Hz Display

Redmi 17C 5G has launched in Singapore with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chipset, 50MP camera and 6,000mAh battery, while Xiaomi is yet to confirm its India launch.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Redmi 17C 5G
Redmi 17C 5G launched in three colorways as Black, Brown and Purple
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Xiaomi has officially introduced the Redmi 17C 5G in Singapore, bringing 5G connectivity, a large 6,000mAh battery and a 120Hz display to the budget segment. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

Redmi 17C 5G is priced at SGD 279, which is roughly Rs 19,000 based on current conversion rates, for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Xiaomi also lists a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant but has not specified a separate price.

The company has not yet announced an India launch date or confirmed the phone's availability in the country.

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Display

The phone features a large 6.9-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel can reach up to 810 nits in high-brightness mode and supports up to 240Hz touch sampling.

Xiaomi has also included DC dimming, Reading Mode and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free viewing and circadian-friendly display performance.

Performance

Under the hood, the Redmi 17C 5G runs on the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Users can also expand the storage through a microSD card, while Xiaomi offers memory extension of up to 8GB using available internal storage.

Camera

For photography, the smartphone features a 50MP f/1.8 primary rear camera and an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Both cameras support video recording at up to 1080p and 720p at 30fps. Camera features include HDR, Night Mode, Portrait Mode and time-lapse.

Software

Redmi 17C 5G runs Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3, bringing Xiaomi's newer software experience and interconnectivity features. The company also highlights a claimed 48-month like-new software experience based on its internal testing.

Battery

The battery is another major highlight, with the phone packing a 6,000mAh battery and supporting 33W fast charging. Xiaomi says the battery can retain at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,000 full charge cycles. A compatible 33W charger is required for the maximum charging speed.

Other Features

The handset carries an IP64 rating for dust and water-splash resistance. It also features Wet Touch Technology 2.0, allowing the screen to respond more accurately when fingers are damp, oily or soapy. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and a claimed 200% volume boost.

The Redmi 17C 5G is offered in Black, Brown and Purple colour options. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed whether it will introduce the Singapore model in India or whether its specifications and pricing will remain unchanged in other markets.

Redmi 17C 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.9-inch HD+ LCD
Resolution1600 × 720 pixels
Refresh RateUp to 120Hz
BrightnessUp to 810 nits HBM
Touch Sampling RateUp to 240Hz
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300
Process6nm
GPUMali-G57 MC2
RAM4GB LPDDR4X
Storage64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2
Expandable StorageUp to 1TB via microSD
Camera
Rear Camera50MP, f/1.8
Front Camera8MP, f/2.0
Rear VideoUp to 1080p at 30fps
Front VideoUp to 1080p at 30fps
Battery
Battery6,000mAh
Charging33W Fast Charging
Software & Connectivity
SoftwareAndroid 16, Xiaomi HyperOS 3
ProtectionIP64
Audio3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC
General
ColoursBlack, Brown, Purple
PriceSGD 279 (4GB + 128GB)
India AvailabilityNot confirmed

For now, there is no confirmed India launch date for the Redmi 17C 5G. The combination of a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, Dimensity 6300 processor, 5G connectivity and 6,000mAh battery makes it a notable entry-level option if Xiaomi eventually brings the device to the Indian market.

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