Xiaomi is preparing to expand its Redmi 17 series in India with the launch of the Redmi 17C 5G on October 1. The company confirmed the launch date on September 25 through a post on X, teasing the smartphone with the tagline "Main character energy."

The teaser also offers a first look at the phone's rear design. The Redmi 17C 5G appears to feature a slightly raised rectangular camera module positioned at the top-left corner. The module houses two vertically arranged camera lenses alongside an LED flash.

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The smartphone is also shown in three colour options, which appear to match the shades offered with the global variant. On the front, the Redmi 17C 5G is expected to feature a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera.

Redmi introduced the 17C in Singapore in August with a starting price of SGD 279, which is about Rs. 20,900 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The global model is available in Black, Brown and Purple colour options.

Xiaomi is expected to reveal the India-specific pricing, variants and availability details during the October 1 launch.