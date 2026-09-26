Technology

Redmi 17C 5G Set to Launch in India on October 1, Check Specs

Redmi 17C 5G will launch in India on October 1 with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chipset, 6,000mAh battery, 33W charging and a 50MP rear camera. Xiaomi is expected to reveal India-specific pricing and availability at launch.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Redmi 17C 5G
Redmi 17C 5G India launch sets on October 1
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Xiaomi is preparing to expand its Redmi 17 series in India with the launch of the Redmi 17C 5G on October 1. The company confirmed the launch date on September 25 through a post on X, teasing the smartphone with the tagline "Main character energy."

The teaser also offers a first look at the phone's rear design. The Redmi 17C 5G appears to feature a slightly raised rectangular camera module positioned at the top-left corner. The module houses two vertically arranged camera lenses alongside an LED flash.

Loading post from https://x.com/RedmiIndia/status/2103371422152483214

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The smartphone is also shown in three colour options, which appear to match the shades offered with the global variant. On the front, the Redmi 17C 5G is expected to feature a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera.

Redmi introduced the 17C in Singapore in August with a starting price of SGD 279, which is about Rs. 20,900 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The global model is available in Black, Brown and Purple colour options.

Xiaomi is expected to reveal the India-specific pricing, variants and availability details during the October 1 launch.

Redmi 17C 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.9-inch HD+ display
Refresh rate120Hz
Peak brightnessUp to 810 nits
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300, 6nm
RAM4GB
StorageUp to 128GB
Expandable storagemicroSD card support
Camera
Rear camera50MP, f/1.8
Front camera8MP, f/2.0
Battery
Battery6,000mAh
Charging33W fast charging
Other
DurabilityIP64 dust and water resistance
ColoursBlack, Brown and Purple
India launchOctober 1
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