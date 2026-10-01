Redmi 17C 5G Launched in India at ₹20,999, Sale on Oct 7

The Redmi 17C 5G is another addition to the company's C-series. Previously, the company launched the Redmi 15C 5G smartphone. The currently revealed smartphone has an upgraded OS and new AI features.

The Redmi 17C 5G officially launched in India on October 1, 2026, targeting users who want a large screen, long battery life, and 5G connectivity.

Redmi 17C 5G launched in India as a Xiaomi sub-brand budget smartphone on 1st october. The handset is offered in three different colour variants.

Display features

The Redmi 17C 5G features a dual-SIM setup and a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen. It delivers up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 810 nits of brightness in HBM, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million colours, and 83 per cent NTSC coverage.

The handset ships with TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free. The Redmi 17C 5G gets an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Processor and storage details

The device runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. It also features a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

It also supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 6GB and storage expansion by up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Camera Details

The Redmi 17C 5G sports a single 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, capable of recording video at up to 1080p/30 fps, plus an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Battery Details

The Redmi 17C 5G packs a 6000mAh battery and supports 33W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou.

It also has onboard sensors, including an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, and an e-compass. It measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 7.99mm and weighs about 211g.

Pricing details

In India, the Redmi 17C 5G price starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 22,999.

Availability and colour options

The Redmi 17C 5G will go on sale in India on October 7. People can purchase the product via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.

The Redmi 17C 5G will be offered in Coffee Brew, Dark Night, and Purple Dawn colourways.