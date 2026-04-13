Redmi A7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Check the Price and Specs

To provide an extreme viewing experience across everyday activities, from morning scrolls to night scrolls, the mobile featured a 6.9-inch screen with an HD display. It also offers a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 800 nits. It features wet Touch technology 2.0 to provide an effective, accurate, and responsive user experience.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi A7 Pro 5G in India on April 13, 2026. It is a smartphone with next-level grandeur at a budget price. The Redmi A7Pro 5G features further upgrades in the camera and battery.

Xiaomi has launched its first Pro A series, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G, in India , offering extra-boosting camera features and an elegant stylus at a price within people's budgets.

Redmi A7 Pro featured a 6,300mAh battery, along with 15W charging via an included charger and 7.5W wired reverse charging. A powerful octa-core Unisoc T8300 processor built for basic 5G usage powers the smartphone and supports up to 8GB of Virtual RAM.

The device further enhances multitasking capabilities, ensuring smoother app switching and improved responsiveness. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.0 to deliver more initiative and a streamlined experience.

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a 32MP AI rear camera that supports HDR and enhanced light capture, helping produce clearer, more balanced photos in various lighting conditions, along with an 8 MP front camera for better image quality with night mode and AI enhancements.

The device promises long-term support with regular Android and security updates, including four OS upgrades and six years of security patch updates. It also provides AI features such as Google Gemini AI, Circle to Search, and improved multitasking tools. It focuses on providing ultra AI and a luxury experience at an accessible price point.

Redmi Pro A7 5G Specifications Label Value Display 6.9-inch with HD display, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness Processor Octa-core Unisoc T8300 processor Operating System Android 16 with HyperOS 3 Battery 6300mAh battery Camera 32MP AI rear camera with HDR support, 8MP front camera Storage with Pricing 4GB + 64GB - Rs 11,499, 4GB + 128GB - Rs 12,499 Availability Amazon, Mi.com, Offline Retail Shop Colour Black, Mist Blue, Sunset Orange

Pricing and availability

The smartphone is designed to offer elegant, high-tech features at an affordable price. It is launched with two different prices in India, depending on the storage configuration. The base 4GB + 64GB costs Rs 11,499, and the top-tier 4GB + 128GB costs Rs 12,499.

The Redmi Pro A7 5G can be purchased on Amazon, Mi.com, and at a nearby retail shop. Users can get up to 3 months of no-cost EMI with a Rs. 1,000 discount as part of the launch offer. The phone is available in Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange.