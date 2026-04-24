Xiaomi, a top-tier global tech company, was founded in 2010 by Lei Jun. This company has ranked as third globally behind Apple and Samsung. It is globally known for its honest prices, high-end smartphones, and affordable devices such as Redmi and POCO. Now, this company has even produced electric vehicles at a very affordable price.

Xiaomi has announced this launch just a week after the launch of the king of power and style, Redmi A7 Pro 5G.

Products of Xiaomi

It has the Xiaomi Series, and under that, they've got the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which is the top-tier flagship for the 512GB variant. Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi A7, and A7 Pro under the Redmi Series. These devices are worth the premium price.

And now, Xiaomi has just started its journey into the Electric Vehicle market, unveiling the Xiaomi SU7 in India, which is primarily sold in China and is a high-performance full-size sedan that starts at 25 lakh.

The All-New Redmi A7 and A7 Pro

The Redmi A7 focuses on simplicity and value, featuring a large HD+ display and an Unisoc processor that handles daily tasks like browsing and video streaming with ease. It primarily targets users who want the smartphone experience without spending too much.

On the other hand, the Redmi A7 Pro comes ahead of the Redmi A7, with a fluid display, and it aims at users who prioritise long battery life and a smooth screen experience.

Redmin A7 Specifications

Redmi A7 Specifications Specification Details Display 6.88-inch HD+ LCD screen Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz smooth display Processor Unisoc T7250 chipset RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Rear Camera 13MP AI dual camera setup Front Camera 8MP selfie camera Battery A 5200mAh battery that supports Charging 15W wired charging via USB Type-C Operating System Android-based HyperOS

Redmi A7 Pro Specifications

Redmi A7 Pro Specifications Specification Details Display 6.9-inch HD+ LCD panel Refresh Rate 120Hz smooth adaptive display Processor Unisoc T7250 octa-core chipset RAM 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 Rear Camera 13MP-32MP AI dual camera Front Camera 8MP selfie camera Battery 6,000-6,300mAh battery Charging 15W wired charging + reverse charging support Operating System Android 16 with HyperOS

The Redmi A7 and A7 Pro will be available globally on April 21, 2026, with sales starting on April 23 - 24, 2026, on all e-commerce websites.

The Redmi A7 is available in Black and Sky Blue, and the Redmi A7 Pro is available in Black, Sunset Orange, Palm Green, and Mist Blue.