Technology

Redmi A7 Series Launched: Affordable Phones with 6000mAh Battery

Xiaomi has unveiled the affordable Redmi A7 and Redmi A7 Pro with large displays, 120Hz refresh rates, and big batteries. Targeting value users, both devices go on sale globally from April 23-24, 2026.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Redmi A7 Series
Redmi A7 Series available in four colour options

Xiaomi launched affordable phones with standout features.

Xiaomi has announced this launch just a week after the launch of the king of power and style, Redmi A7 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi: The Technology Giant

Xiaomi, a top-tier global tech company, was founded in 2010 by Lei Jun. This company has ranked as third globally behind Apple and Samsung. It is globally known for its honest prices, high-end smartphones, and affordable devices such as Redmi and POCO. Now, this company has even produced electric vehicles at a very affordable price.

Products of Xiaomi

It has the Xiaomi Series, and under that, they've got the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which is the top-tier flagship for the 512GB variant. Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi A7, and A7 Pro under the Redmi Series. These devices are worth the premium price.

And now, Xiaomi has just started its journey into the Electric Vehicle market, unveiling the Xiaomi SU7 in India, which is primarily sold in China and is a high-performance full-size sedan that starts at 25 lakh.

The All-New Redmi A7 and A7 Pro

The Redmi A7 focuses on simplicity and value, featuring a large HD+ display and an Unisoc processor that handles daily tasks like browsing and video streaming with ease. It primarily targets users who want the smartphone experience without spending too much.

On the other hand, the Redmi A7 Pro comes ahead of the Redmi A7, with a fluid display, and it aims at users who prioritise long battery life and a smooth screen experience.

Redmin A7 Specifications

Redmi A7 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.88-inch HD+ LCD screen
Refresh RateUp to 120Hz smooth display
ProcessorUnisoc T7250 chipset
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13MP AI dual camera setup
Front Camera8MP selfie camera
BatteryA 5200mAh battery that supports
Charging15W wired charging via USB Type-C
Operating SystemAndroid-based HyperOS

Redmi A7 Pro Specifications

Redmi A7 Pro Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.9-inch HD+ LCD panel
Refresh Rate120Hz smooth adaptive display
ProcessorUnisoc T7250 octa-core chipset
RAM4GB LPDDR4X
Storage64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2
Rear Camera13MP-32MP AI dual camera
Front Camera8MP selfie camera
Battery6,000-6,300mAh battery
Charging15W wired charging + reverse charging support
Operating SystemAndroid 16 with HyperOS

The Redmi A7 and A7 Pro will be available globally on April 21, 2026, with sales starting on April 23 - 24, 2026, on all e-commerce websites.

The Redmi A7 is available in Black and Sky Blue, and the Redmi A7 Pro is available in Black, Sunset Orange, Palm Green, and Mist Blue.

Topics

New gadget launchsmartphone price in india

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...