Xiaomi's Redmi brand has expanded its laptop portfolio with the launch of the Redmi Book 14 2027 and Redmi Book 16 2027 in China on October 27, 2026.
The new laptops focus on everyday productivity, portability, battery life and integration with Xiaomi's connected device ecosystem.
The launch is particularly interesting because Xiaomi has retained two familiar screen sizes instead of introducing a 15-inch model.
While the smaller laptop targets users who value portability, the larger version offers additional screen space for office work, studying and multitasking.
Redmi Book 14 2027
The Redmi Book 14 is designed for people who regularly carry their laptops between home, college, the office, and other locations.
Its 14-inch display and approximately 1.28kg weight make it the more portable option.
The smaller chassis also makes it easier to use in cramped spaces, such as on a train or at a small cafe table.
Redmi Book 16 2027
The Redmi Book 16, meanwhile, targets users who prefer a larger display.
A 16-inch screen offers more room for spreadsheets, documents, presentations, code, and multiple open windows.
It includes a dedicated numeric keypad, which can be particularly useful for people who work frequently with numbers.
Key Technical Specifications and Capabilities of Redmi Book 16
Redmi Book 14 (2027) Pricing
The 14-inch variant prioritises portability, offering four chassis finishes: Moonlight Silver, Nebula Purple, Sea Breeze Blue, and Space Grey.
The baseline configuration featuring the Intel Core 5 320 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD retails for 6,799 Yuan, which converts to approximately $1,019 or ₹97,000.
For enhanced performance and storage, the higher-tier model includes the Intel Core 7 350 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, priced at 7,999 Yuan, or roughly $1,199 or ₹1,14,000.
Redmi Book 16 (2027) Pricing
The Redmi Book 16 (2027) trades standard colour versatility for an expensive display deck and a dedicated physical numeric keypad, arriving exclusively in Moonlight Silver and Space Grey finishes.
The baseline configuration, powered by the Intel Core 5 320 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, is priced at 6,999 Yuan, or about $1,049/₹1,00,000.
Stepping up to the higher-tier variant brings the Intel Core 7 350 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for 8,199 Yuan, or roughly $1,229/₹1,26,000.
However, certain high-tier regional packaging variants can reach up to 8,799 Yuan.
Availability And Launch Perks
Both laptops will formally go on sale in China starting November 03, 2026.
They will be accessible via Xiaomi's official online channels and domestic e-commerce portals.
Xiaomi is including a complimentary 20,000mAh external power bank with orders placed during the initial launch phase.
While a formal global rollout schedule has not been set, market trends point to an international launch in selected Asian and European markets shortly after the domestic release window.