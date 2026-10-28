The launch is particularly interesting because Xiaomi has retained two familiar screen sizes instead of introducing a 15-inch model.

The new laptops focus on everyday productivity, portability, battery life and integration with Xiaomi's connected device ecosystem.

Xiaomi's Redmi brand has expanded its laptop portfolio with the launch of the Redmi Book 14 2027 and Redmi Book 16 2027 in China on October 27, 2026.

While the smaller laptop targets users who value portability, the larger version offers additional screen space for office work, studying and multitasking.

Redmi Book 14 2027

The Redmi Book 14 is designed for people who regularly carry their laptops between home, college, the office, and other locations.

Its 14-inch display and approximately 1.28kg weight make it the more portable option.

The smaller chassis also makes it easier to use in cramped spaces, such as on a train or at a small cafe table.

Redmi Book 16 2027

The Redmi Book 16, meanwhile, targets users who prefer a larger display.

A 16-inch screen offers more room for spreadsheets, documents, presentations, code, and multiple open windows.

It includes a dedicated numeric keypad, which can be particularly useful for people who work frequently with numbers.

Redmi Book 14 2027 Specifications Specification Details Display Panel 14-inch LCD panel with a sharp 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution. Refresh Rate & Brightness 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits for superior outdoor readability. Processor Platform Intel Core Series 3 chips ("Wildcat Lake") built on the ultra-efficient Intel 18A process. Options Intel Core 5 320 and Core 7 350 Graphics GPU Integrated Intel Graphics Memory And Storage RAM 16GB LPDDR5X RAM clocking up to 7,467MT/s. Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Battery And Power Battery 72Wh cell; up to 20.2 hours of office runtime. Charging 68W USB-C fast charging. Dimensions And Build Thickness 13.95 mm Weight Starting at 1.28 kg Operating System OS Windows 11 Cooling Thermal Design Dual-fan 3D airflow cooling system and a large-diameter 10mm heat pipe. AI Features Super XiaoAI 2.0 One-click PowerPoint generation, automated programming assistance, schedule building, and AI-driven office content generation. Ecosystem Xiaomi HyperOS Cross-device desktop view, seamless file transfers, remote control, and device status tracking via the Mi Home app. Security Biometrics Built-in fingerprint sensor in the power button for Windows Hello logins. Peripherals And Expansion Camera & Audio 720p HD webcam, dual microphones, and dual 2W speakers. Ports 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack Wireless Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4

Key Technical Specifications and Capabilities of Redmi Book 16

Redmi Book 16 2027 Specifications Specification Details Display Panel 16-inch LCD panel with a 2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Refresh Rate & Features 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness, full sRGB colour gamut, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free safety. Processor Platform Intel Core Series 3 ("Wildcat Lake") architecture built on the 18A node. Core 5 Option Intel Core 5 320 - (6 cores/6 threads, up to 4.6 GHz) Core 7 Option Intel Core 7 350 - (6 cores/6 threads, up to 4.8 GHz) Graphics GPU Integrated Intel Graphics. Memory And Storage RAM 16GB LPDDR5X RAM running at 7,467MT/s. Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Battery And Power Battery 72Wh capacity battery (rated at 68.3Wh); up to 19.5 hours of simulated office use. Charging 68W USB-C fast charging. Dimensions And Build Chassis Premium all-metal chassis Thickness 14.35 mm Weight Starting at 1.56 kg Operating System OS Windows 11 Keyboard Numpad Standard physical numeric keypad alongside the backlit keyboard. Cooling Thermal Design Dual-fan thermal framework with dual 10mm large-diameter heat pipes; sustained 30W TDP performance. AI Features Super XiaoAI 2.0 Automated schedule building, one-click PowerPoint generation, coding support, and AI-driven office text generation. Ecosystem Xiaomi HyperOS Cross-device shared desktop, remote power on/off, effortless file transfers, and device stats via the Mi Home app. Security Biometrics Windows Hello-compliant fingerprint sensor integrated into the physical power button. Physical Ports And Audio Ports 2 x Full-function USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x 3.5mm combo headphone jack Camera & Audio 720p HD webcam, dual microphones, and dual 2W stereo speakers.

Redmi Book 14 (2027) Pricing

The 14-inch variant prioritises portability, offering four chassis finishes: Moonlight Silver, Nebula Purple, Sea Breeze Blue, and Space Grey.

The baseline configuration featuring the Intel Core 5 320 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD retails for 6,799 Yuan, which converts to approximately $1,019 or ₹97,000.

For enhanced performance and storage, the higher-tier model includes the Intel Core 7 350 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, priced at 7,999 Yuan, or roughly $1,199 or ₹1,14,000.

Redmi Book 16 (2027) Pricing

The Redmi Book 16 (2027) trades standard colour versatility for an expensive display deck and a dedicated physical numeric keypad, arriving exclusively in Moonlight Silver and Space Grey finishes.

The baseline configuration, powered by the Intel Core 5 320 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, is priced at 6,999 Yuan, or about $1,049/₹1,00,000.

Stepping up to the higher-tier variant brings the Intel Core 7 350 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for 8,199 Yuan, or roughly $1,229/₹1,26,000.

However, certain high-tier regional packaging variants can reach up to 8,799 Yuan.

Availability And Launch Perks

Both laptops will formally go on sale in China starting November 03, 2026.

They will be accessible via Xiaomi's official online channels and domestic e-commerce portals.

Xiaomi is including a complimentary 20,000mAh external power bank with orders placed during the initial launch phase.

While a formal global rollout schedule has not been set, market trends point to an international launch in selected Asian and European markets shortly after the domestic release window.