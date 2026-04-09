The phone was teased on the official Weibo page. According to the reports, the phone featured a rectangular rear camera island with an active cooling fan on the right. The back view of the K90 Max featured a dual camera on the right with an aluminium alloy frame, ultra-narrow bezels, and a subtle grille design.

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has revealed its new product, and its design has now been unveiled on Xiaomi's official handle. The company revealed the K90 Max design after launching the K90 and K90 Pro Max. The revealed design features elegant, fine finishing, an aluminium alloy frame, and a relatively pronounced camera island on the rear.

Redmi is planning to launch another K-series model with additional cool features. The K90 Max is scheduled to launch in China in April, joining the K series lineup.

The side profile of the K90 Max reveals its thin form factor, giving it an elegant appearance with a camera island that protrudes to a similar extent as on the K90 Pro Max. The phone is particularly noted for its thermal-balancing feature, which uses an air-cooling system.

It includes a six-inch fan that is larger than the typical thermal management systems. These elements can help boost airflow, as per the company. Redmi promises the noise level remains as low as 32dB at full speed, despite the presence of an active cooling fan.

The Redmi K90 Max in 'Space Silver' has been officially unveiled, and the company is expected to reveal the other colour options soon. K90 max guarantees the 6-year warranty and offers lifetime cleaning and maintenance for the cooling system. Reports claim that it is built to reduce the temperature by 10 degrees in 100 seconds.

Redmi K90 Max Expected Specifications Label Value Display 165Hz display, durability up to 500,000 hours, dust and water resistance Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Battery 8,000mAh battery, 100W fast charging support. Colour Space Silver (revealed so far)

The phone is expected to be in high demand among people and tech-crazed individuals due to its innovative thermal management system. K90 max is split across two features: some say it focuses on performance, while others say it's a gaming-ready smartphone.

Hence, the complete update and the confirmed features will be available upon official confirmation from the company.