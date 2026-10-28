Technology

Redmi K100 Launched in China With 10,000mAh Battery, Sale on Oct 31

Redmi has launched the K100 in China, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.83-inch 165Hz AMOLED display, and a massive 10,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The smartphone starts at CNY 3,499 and will go on sale on October 31.

Thangaraja Palaniappan
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Redmi K100
Redmi launched K100 model in China
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Redmi has launched the Redmi K100 in China. The new smartphone is designed for users who prioritise gaming performance, long battery life, and a smooth visual experience.

The Redmi K100 features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes with a dedicated D2 AI gaming chip to enhance gaming performance.

Redmi K100 Price in China and Availability

The Redmi K100 is available for pre-order in China through Xiaomi's online store. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale on October 31.

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The company has introduced the handset in three configurations, with prices as follows:

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 3,499

  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 4,099

  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 4,499

The Redmi K100 is available in three colour options: Black, Fluorescent Green, and Snow Rock White.

The company has not confirmed pricing or availability for markets outside China.

Redmi K100 Features and Highlights

Display Features

The Redmi K100 sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The high refresh rate is designed to provide smoother scrolling, responsive animations, and fluid gameplay.

The screen supports a standard touch sampling rate of 480Hz and an instantaneous touch sampling rate of up to 3,500Hz. The display also supports a P3 wide colour gamut, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision.

Processor

The Redmi K100 is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with a reported maximum clock speed of 4.32GHz.

The processor is paired with an Adreno GPU for graphics processing.

Redmi has also included a dedicated D2 AI gaming chip, manufactured using TSMC's 12nm process, to support gaming-related tasks.

The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Camera Features

For photography, the Redmi K100 features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The main camera uses a 1/1.55-inch Light Hunter 800 sensor and supports optical image stabilisation to reduce blur from camera movement.

The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor featuring a 1/4-inch OV08F sensor.

On the front, the smartphone includes a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi K100 is its 10,000mAh battery.

The smartphone supports 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging, enabling the handset to supply power to compatible devices through a cable.

Software and Security

The Redmi K100 runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 4, based on Android 17.

For security, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Connectivity and Durability

The Redmi K100 supports 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. It also includes a USB Type-C port and navigation support through GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, and NavIC.

The handset carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water under specified testing conditions. These ratings provide additional protection against different forms of water exposure, although the device should still be used according to the manufacturer's care instructions.

Redmi K100 Specifications
FeatureSpecifications
Display
Display6.83-inch AMOLED
Resolution1.5K
Refresh rateUp to 165Hz
Touch sampling rate480Hz
Instantaneous touch sampling rateUp to 3,500Hz
Peak brightnessUp to 3,500 nits
Display featuresP3 wide colour gamut, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, Dolby Vision
Performance
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
Maximum CPU clock speedUp to 4.32GHz
GraphicsAdreno GPU
Dedicated gaming chipD2 AI gaming chip, TSMC 12nm process
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR5X
StorageUp to 512GB UFS 4.1
Camera
Rear camera50MP primary camera with Light Hunter 800 sensor and OIS + 8MP ultrawide camera
Front camera20MP
Battery
Battery10,000mAh
Wired charging100W
Reverse wired charging27W
Software and Security
Operating systemHyperOS 4 based on Android 17
SecurityIn-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock
Connectivity
Connectivity5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
PortUSB Type-C
NavigationGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC
General
Durability ratingsIP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K
ColoursBlack, Fluorescent Green, Snow Rock White
Starting priceCNY 3,499
AvailabilityChina; sale begins October 31
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