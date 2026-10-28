The Redmi K100 is available for pre-order in China through Xiaomi's online store. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale on October 31.

The Redmi K100 features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes with a dedicated D2 AI gaming chip to enhance gaming performance.

Redmi has launched the Redmi K100 in China. The new smartphone is designed for users who prioritise gaming performance, long battery life, and a smooth visual experience.

The company has introduced the handset in three configurations, with prices as follows:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 3,499

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 4,099

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 4,499

The Redmi K100 is available in three colour options: Black, Fluorescent Green, and Snow Rock White.

The company has not confirmed pricing or availability for markets outside China.

Redmi K100 Features and Highlights

Display Features

The Redmi K100 sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The high refresh rate is designed to provide smoother scrolling, responsive animations, and fluid gameplay.

The screen supports a standard touch sampling rate of 480Hz and an instantaneous touch sampling rate of up to 3,500Hz. The display also supports a P3 wide colour gamut, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision.

Processor

The Redmi K100 is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with a reported maximum clock speed of 4.32GHz.

The processor is paired with an Adreno GPU for graphics processing.

Redmi has also included a dedicated D2 AI gaming chip, manufactured using TSMC's 12nm process, to support gaming-related tasks.

The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Camera Features

For photography, the Redmi K100 features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The main camera uses a 1/1.55-inch Light Hunter 800 sensor and supports optical image stabilisation to reduce blur from camera movement.

The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor featuring a 1/4-inch OV08F sensor.

On the front, the smartphone includes a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi K100 is its 10,000mAh battery.

The smartphone supports 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging, enabling the handset to supply power to compatible devices through a cable.

Software and Security

The Redmi K100 runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 4, based on Android 17.

For security, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Connectivity and Durability

The Redmi K100 supports 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. It also includes a USB Type-C port and navigation support through GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, and NavIC.

The handset carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water under specified testing conditions. These ratings provide additional protection against different forms of water exposure, although the device should still be used according to the manufacturer's care instructions.