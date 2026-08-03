Redmi brand has built a strong reputation for delivering feature-packed smartphones at competitive prices.
The Redmi K series was introduced in 2019 with a clear objective: to deliver flagship-level performance at a price that more users could afford.
Over the years, models such as the K20, K40, K60, K80, and K90 have earned recognition for combining powerful processors, premium displays, and fast charging without the premium price tag.
K100 series continues this philosophy by focusing on performance, intelligent software, and modern design.
The Redmi K-Series: Defining The Performance Flagship
The K-Series was introduced as Redmi's ultimate performance lineup, and it is often dubbed the 'killer series'.
The model targets power users, tech enthusiasts, and mobile gamers.
The K-series focuses heavily on raw performance, pairing top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek Dimensity processors with advanced cooling systems.
It acts as a testing ground for cutting-edge screen technology, regularly featuring 1.5K or 2K resolution flat AMOLED panels with ultra-smooth refresh rates.
Battery longevity and ultra-fast charging speeds are staple features of the K-series, often pioneering new silicon-carbon battery tech.
While sold under the Redmi name in China, these devices are highly influential globally, frequently being rebranded as POCO "F-series" flagships or premium Xiaomi "T-series" models in international markets.
Expected Price And Launch Date
Both the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max are officially scheduled to launch together on August 11, 2026, in China.
The Redmi K100 Pro will be launched at approximately CNY 4,000 (~$592 USD), while the top-tier Redmi K100 Pro Max is expected to cost around CNY 5,000 (~$730 USD).
Industry reports confirm that the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max are expected to launch globally and in India as the POCO F9 Pro and POCO F9 Ultra around October 2026, with an expected starting price of approximately ₹54,990.