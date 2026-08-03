Over the years, models such as the K20, K40, K60, K80, and K90 have earned recognition for combining powerful processors, premium displays, and fast charging without the premium price tag.

The Redmi K series was introduced in 2019 with a clear objective: to deliver flagship-level performance at a price that more users could afford.

Redmi brand has built a strong reputation for delivering feature-packed smartphones at competitive prices.

K100 series continues this philosophy by focusing on performance, intelligent software, and modern design.

The Redmi K-Series: Defining The Performance Flagship

The K-Series was introduced as Redmi's ultimate performance lineup, and it is often dubbed the 'killer series'.

The model targets power users, tech enthusiasts, and mobile gamers.

The K-series focuses heavily on raw performance, pairing top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek Dimensity processors with advanced cooling systems.

It acts as a testing ground for cutting-edge screen technology, regularly featuring 1.5K or 2K resolution flat AMOLED panels with ultra-smooth refresh rates.

Battery longevity and ultra-fast charging speeds are staple features of the K-series, often pioneering new silicon-carbon battery tech.

While sold under the Redmi name in China, these devices are highly influential globally, frequently being rebranded as POCO "F-series" flagships or premium Xiaomi "T-series" models in international markets.

Redmi K100 Pro Specifications Specification Details Software Operating System Android v16 Custom UI HyperOS Processor Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SM8850-AC Processor Octa-core (4.61 GHz, Dual-core, Oryon + 3.63 GHz, Hexa-core, Oryon) Architecture 64 bit Fabrication 3 nm Graphics (GPU) Adreno 840 Memory RAM 12 GB RAM Type LPDDR5X Display Display Type Flat OLED Screen Size 6.59 inches (16.74 cm) Resolution 1220x2712 px (FHD+) Refresh Rate 185 Hz Aspect Ratio 20:9 Pixel Density 451 ppi Screen Protection Yes Bezel-less Display Yes with punch-hole display Camera Rear Camera Dual Camera Setup - 200 MP Primary Camera, 50 MP Telephoto Camera Front Camera 50 MP, Screen flash Battery Capacity 9000 mAh Battery Type Si/C Li-Ion Quick Charging Yes, 100W Wireless Charging Yes, 50W Wireless Charging Storage Internal Storage 256 GB Storage Type UFS 4.1 Expandable Storage No Network And Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM SIM Type SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network Support 5G, 4G VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax), MIMO Wi-Fi Features Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot Bluetooth Yes, v6.0 GPS Yes with Glonass NFC Yes

Redmi K100 Pro Max Specifications Specification Details Processor Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Architecture 64 bit Fabrication 2 nm Memory RAM 12 GB RAM Type LPDDR6 Display Display Type Flat OLED Screen Size 6.9 inches (17.53 cm) Refresh Rate 185 Hz Aspect Ratio 20:9 Bezel-less Display Yes, with punch-hole display Camera Rear Camera 200 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Front Camera 50 MP Autofocus Wide-Angle Battery Battery Capacity 9000 mAh Quick Charging Yes, 100W Fast Charging Wireless Charging Yes Storage Internal Storage 256 GB Network And Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM SIM Type SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network Support 5G, 4G VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Bluetooth Yes

Expected Price And Launch Date

Both the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max are officially scheduled to launch together on August 11, 2026, in China.

The Redmi K100 Pro will be launched at approximately CNY 4,000 (~$592 USD), while the top-tier Redmi K100 Pro Max is expected to cost around CNY 5,000 (~$730 USD).

Industry reports confirm that the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max are expected to launch globally and in India as the POCO F9 Pro and POCO F9 Ultra around October 2026, with an expected starting price of approximately ₹54,990.