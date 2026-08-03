Technology

Redmi K100 Pro Series Specs, Price and Launch Details Revealed

Redmi K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max are set to launch in China on August 11, 2026, featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processors, OLED displays, 200MP cameras and 9000mAh batteries. The series is expected to arrive globally and in India as POCO F9 Pro and F9 Ultra around October 2026.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Redmi K100 series
Redmi K100 Pro max and K100 teased ahead of launch
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Redmi brand has built a strong reputation for delivering feature-packed smartphones at competitive prices.

The Redmi K series was introduced in 2019 with a clear objective: to deliver flagship-level performance at a price that more users could afford.

Over the years, models such as the K20, K40, K60, K80, and K90 have earned recognition for combining powerful processors, premium displays, and fast charging without the premium price tag.

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K100 series continues this philosophy by focusing on performance, intelligent software, and modern design.

The Redmi K-Series: Defining The Performance Flagship

The K-Series was introduced as Redmi's ultimate performance lineup, and it is often dubbed the 'killer series'.

The model targets power users, tech enthusiasts, and mobile gamers.

The K-series focuses heavily on raw performance, pairing top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek Dimensity processors with advanced cooling systems.

It acts as a testing ground for cutting-edge screen technology, regularly featuring 1.5K or 2K resolution flat AMOLED panels with ultra-smooth refresh rates.

Battery longevity and ultra-fast charging speeds are staple features of the K-series, often pioneering new silicon-carbon battery tech.

While sold under the Redmi name in China, these devices are highly influential globally, frequently being rebranded as POCO "F-series" flagships or premium Xiaomi "T-series" models in international markets.

Redmi K100 Pro Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Software
Operating SystemAndroid v16
Custom UIHyperOS
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SM8850-AC
ProcessorOcta-core (4.61 GHz, Dual-core, Oryon + 3.63 GHz, Hexa-core, Oryon)
Architecture64 bit
Fabrication3 nm
Graphics (GPU)Adreno 840
Memory
RAM12 GB
RAM TypeLPDDR5X
Display
Display TypeFlat OLED
Screen Size6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
Resolution1220x2712 px (FHD+)
Refresh Rate185 Hz
Aspect Ratio20:9
Pixel Density451 ppi
Screen ProtectionYes
Bezel-less DisplayYes with punch-hole display
Camera
Rear CameraDual Camera Setup - 200 MP Primary Camera, 50 MP Telephoto Camera
Front Camera50 MP, Screen flash
Battery
Capacity9000 mAh
Battery TypeSi/C Li-Ion
Quick ChargingYes, 100W
Wireless ChargingYes, 50W Wireless Charging
Storage
Internal Storage256 GB
Storage TypeUFS 4.1
Expandable StorageNo
Network And Connectivity
SIM Slot(s)Dual SIM
SIM TypeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Network Support5G, 4G
VoLTEYes
Wi-FiYes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax), MIMO
Wi-Fi FeaturesWi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
BluetoothYes, v6.0
GPSYes with Glonass
NFCYes
Redmi K100 Pro Max Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Processor
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Architecture64 bit
Fabrication2 nm
Memory
RAM12 GB
RAM TypeLPDDR6
Display
Display TypeFlat OLED
Screen Size6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
Refresh Rate185 Hz
Aspect Ratio20:9
Bezel-less DisplayYes, with punch-hole display
Camera
Rear Camera200 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP
Front Camera50 MP Autofocus Wide-Angle
Battery
Battery Capacity9000 mAh
Quick ChargingYes, 100W Fast Charging
Wireless ChargingYes
Storage
Internal Storage256 GB
Network And Connectivity
SIM Slot(s)Dual SIM
SIM TypeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Network Support5G, 4G
VoLTEYes
Wi-FiYes, Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi FeaturesMobile Hotspot
BluetoothYes

Expected Price And Launch Date

Both the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max are officially scheduled to launch together on August 11, 2026, in China.

The Redmi K100 Pro will be launched at approximately CNY 4,000 (~$592 USD), while the top-tier Redmi K100 Pro Max is expected to cost around CNY 5,000 (~$730 USD).

Industry reports confirm that the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max are expected to launch globally and in India as the POCO F9 Pro and POCO F9 Ultra around October 2026, with an expected starting price of approximately ₹54,990.

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New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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