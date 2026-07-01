Redmi has officially launched the Redmi K90 Ultra in China, putting an end to months of leaks and speculation. The new flagship smartphone focuses heavily on gaming and performance, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with an active cooling system designed to keep temperatures under control during intensive workloads.
One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi K90 Ultra is its built-in active cooling fan, which Redmi claims can reduce device temperatures by up to 10°C, helping minimize thermal throttling during extended gaming sessions.
The smartphone also includes a dedicated D2 interpolation chip, enhancing gaming performance by improving frame interpolation and delivering smoother gameplay.
On the front, the Redmi K90 Ultra sports a 6.83-inch flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 2772 pixels. The panel supports a 165Hz refresh rate, offers up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and features full-array DC dimming for improved viewing comfort.
For photography, the handset features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) using a 1/1.55-inch sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 20MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.
Powering the smartphone is a massive 8,550mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. Redmi also includes a 100W GaN charger in the retail box.
The Redmi K90 Ultra comes equipped with dual symmetrical stereo speakers tuned by Bose for an immersive audio experience. It also carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, providing strong protection against dust and water. On the software front, the phone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.
The smartphone is available in Space Silver, Shadow Black, and Sky Blue.
As of now, Redmi has not announced any plans to launch the Redmi K90 Ultra outside China.
Pricing
12GB + 256GB CNY 2,999 (approx $441)
16GB + 256GB CNY 3,199 (approx $470)
12GB + 512GB CNY 3,499 (approx $515)
16GB + 512GB CNY 3,699 (approx $544)