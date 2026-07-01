Technology

Redmi K90 Ultra debuts in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite, Check Specs

Redmi has unveiled the K90 Ultra in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a built-in active cooling fan, a 165Hz AMOLED display, and an 8,550mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The gaming-focused flagship is already on sale in China, with no global launch confirmed yet.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Redmi K90 Ultra
Redmi K90 Ultra released in China

Redmi has officially launched the Redmi K90 Ultra in China, putting an end to months of leaks and speculation. The new flagship smartphone focuses heavily on gaming and performance, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with an active cooling system designed to keep temperatures under control during intensive workloads.

One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi K90 Ultra is its built-in active cooling fan, which Redmi claims can reduce device temperatures by up to 10°C, helping minimize thermal throttling during extended gaming sessions.

The smartphone also includes a dedicated D2 interpolation chip, enhancing gaming performance by improving frame interpolation and delivering smoother gameplay.

On the front, the Redmi K90 Ultra sports a 6.83-inch flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 2772 pixels. The panel supports a 165Hz refresh rate, offers up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and features full-array DC dimming for improved viewing comfort.

For photography, the handset features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) using a 1/1.55-inch sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 20MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Powering the smartphone is a massive 8,550mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. Redmi also includes a 100W GaN charger in the retail box.

The Redmi K90 Ultra comes equipped with dual symmetrical stereo speakers tuned by Bose for an immersive audio experience. It also carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, providing strong protection against dust and water. On the software front, the phone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

The smartphone is available in Space Silver, Shadow Black, and Sky Blue.

As of now, Redmi has not announced any plans to launch the Redmi K90 Ultra outside China.

Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.83-inch flat AMOLED
Resolution1280 × 2772 pixels
Refresh Rate165Hz
Peak BrightnessUp to 3,500 nits
Display FeaturesFull-array DC dimming
Performance
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
CoolingBuilt-in active cooling fan (up to 10°C lower temperatures)
Gaming ChipDedicated D2 interpolation chip
Camera
Rear Cameras 50MP primary camera with OIS (1/1.55-inch sensor) 8MP ultra-wide camera
Front Camera20MP
Battery & Charging
Battery8,550mAh
Charging100W wired fast charging
Reverse Charging22.5W wired reverse charging
Charger100W GaN charger included in the box
Software & Features
AudioDual symmetrical stereo speakers tuned by Bose
Operating SystemHyperOS 3 based on Android 16
DurabilityIP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance
ColoursSpace Silver, Shadow Black, Sky Blue

Pricing

  • 12GB + 256GB CNY 2,999 (approx $441)

  • 16GB + 256GB CNY 3,199 (approx $470)

  • 12GB + 512GB CNY 3,499 (approx $515)

  • 16GB + 512GB CNY 3,699 (approx $544)

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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