Redmi has officially launched the Redmi K90 Ultra in China, putting an end to months of leaks and speculation. The new flagship smartphone focuses heavily on gaming and performance, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with an active cooling system designed to keep temperatures under control during intensive workloads.

One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi K90 Ultra is its built-in active cooling fan, which Redmi claims can reduce device temperatures by up to 10°C, helping minimize thermal throttling during extended gaming sessions.

The smartphone also includes a dedicated D2 interpolation chip, enhancing gaming performance by improving frame interpolation and delivering smoother gameplay.