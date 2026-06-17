Redmi is likely to expand its device lineup by launching the Redmi K90 Ultra in China. The exact date has not been confirmed, but it is planned for release at the end of June. As a sign of its launch, the upcoming Redmi K90 Ultra is now available for pre-order in China via the company's online store.

The Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Weibo that it will launch the Redmi K90 Ultra in China this month. The company has not revealed most of the device's details, including its specifications, features, pricing, and exact launch date, yet it has shared some minor details about the upcoming device.

Design features

The Xiaomi sub-brand unveils the design of the upcoming Redmi K90 Ultra. The device is also equipped with a flat rear panel, with the camera island placed at the top. Additionally, the Redmi K90 Ultra is now available for pre-order in the country via Xiaomi China's online store.