Redmi is likely to expand its device lineup by launching the Redmi K90 Ultra in China. The exact date has not been confirmed, but it is planned for release at the end of June. As a sign of its launch, the upcoming Redmi K90 Ultra is now available for pre-order in China via the company's online store.
The Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Weibo that it will launch the Redmi K90 Ultra in China this month. The company has not revealed most of the device's details, including its specifications, features, pricing, and exact launch date, yet it has shared some minor details about the upcoming device.
Design features
The Xiaomi sub-brand unveils the design of the upcoming Redmi K90 Ultra. The device is also equipped with a flat rear panel, with the camera island placed at the top. Additionally, the Redmi K90 Ultra is now available for pre-order in the country via Xiaomi China's online store.
The smartphone maker is promoting the upcoming handset with the tagline "3K gaming performance" (translated from Chinese), hinting it might ship with gaming-specific features and offer strong gaming support.
Chipset and additional features
An Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset from Qualcomm powers the Redmi K90 Ultra. The upcoming smartphone is also said to boast a built-in active fan for thermal management to avoid overheating during resource-intensive tasks like gaming.
Display and battery features
An 8,000 mAh or larger battery will reportedly power the Redmi K90 Ultra. Moreover, it is expected to feature a 6.89-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate.
The Redmi K90 Ultra might also ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, along with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.
Key Highlights
Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship processor.
Massive 8,000mAh battery.
165Hz OLED display for smooth gaming.
Active cooling fan to prevent overheating.
IP68-rated durability.
Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
Gaming-centric features hinted by Redmi's "3K Gaming Performance" branding.