Technology

Redmi K90 Ultra Pre-Orders Begin in China Ahead of Expected June Launch

Redmi has opened pre-orders for the upcoming K90 Ultra in China ahead of its expected launch later this month. The smartphone is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.89-inch 165Hz OLED display, an 8,000mAh battery, active cooling, and IP68 protection.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Redmi K90 Ultra
Redmi K90 Ultra expected to release this month

Redmi is likely to expand its device lineup by launching the Redmi K90 Ultra in China. The exact date has not been confirmed, but it is planned for release at the end of June. As a sign of its launch, the upcoming Redmi K90 Ultra is now available for pre-order in China via the company's online store.

The Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Weibo that it will launch the Redmi K90 Ultra in China this month. The company has not revealed most of the device's details, including its specifications, features, pricing, and exact launch date, yet it has shared some minor details about the upcoming device.

Design features

The Xiaomi sub-brand unveils the design of the upcoming Redmi K90 Ultra. The device is also equipped with a flat rear panel, with the camera island placed at the top. Additionally, the Redmi K90 Ultra is now available for pre-order in the country via Xiaomi China's online store.

The smartphone maker is promoting the upcoming handset with the tagline "3K gaming performance" (translated from Chinese), hinting it might ship with gaming-specific features and offer strong gaming support.

Chipset and additional features

An Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset from Qualcomm powers the Redmi K90 Ultra. The upcoming smartphone is also said to boast a built-in active fan for thermal management to avoid overheating during resource-intensive tasks like gaming.

Display and battery features

An 8,000 mAh or larger battery will reportedly power the Redmi K90 Ultra. Moreover, it is expected to feature a 6.89-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi K90 Ultra might also ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, along with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

Redmi K90 Ultra Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Launch
Launch TimelineExpected to launch in China by the end of June 2026
AvailabilityAvailable for pre-order via Xiaomi China's online store
Display
Display6.89-inch LTPS OLED display
Resolution1.5K resolution
Refresh RateUp to 165Hz
Performance
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Octa-core chipset
Cooling SystemBuilt-in active cooling fan for thermal management
Battery
Battery8,000mAh or larger battery
Design & Build
Rear DesignFlat rear panel with a camera island positioned at the top
Water & Dust ResistanceIP68 rating (expected)
Fingerprint SensorUltrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner
Software & Connectivity
Operating SystemExpected to run Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C (expected)
Gaming
Gaming FeaturesMarketed with "3K Gaming Performance" tagline, indicating gaming-focused optimizations
Target SegmentPremium gaming-focused flagship smartphone

Key Highlights

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship processor.

  • Massive 8,000mAh battery.

  • 165Hz OLED display for smooth gaming.

  • Active cooling fan to prevent overheating.

  • IP68-rated durability.

  • Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

  • Gaming-centric features hinted by Redmi's "3K Gaming Performance" branding.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...