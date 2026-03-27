Redmi Note 15 se 5G revealed, launch on April 02, 2026

Initially believed to be just a new colour variant in the Redmi Note 15 series, the SE model has now been revealed as an entirely new smartphone.

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is set to expand Xiaomi's popular Note lineup in India, with the company officially confirming its launch on April 2.

Redmi Note announced a new special edition, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, for India. It was launched on April 2, and the design and the colour were revealed to the audience.

This upcoming device will succeed the Redmi Note 14 SE, which was introduced last year as the most affordable offering in the series.

Following the same strategy, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is expected to target budget-conscious consumers, delivering a balance between price and performance.

Phone features

It features the finest styling and a competitive price, with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display at 120Hz for smooth visuals and peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, designed for efficient multitasking and 5G performance. The phone features a 5520mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

It supports 5G, along with standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. As of now, the authorities have not revealed colour availability, but it is likely to follow its previous versions with black and blue, along with some additional unique colours. It is expected that this new model will cost under Rs 20,000 in India.

Display:

6.7-inch AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

3,200 nits peak of brightness

Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset

Camera:

108MP + 8MP rear cameras

20MP front camera

Battery:

5520mAh battery

45W fast charging

Expected Price in India:

Under 20,000 (not official)

This new model of the Redmi 15 series will offer budget-friendly pricing and an all-around experience. After the release, this handset will be available on the official website and Flipkart. These prices and specifications are expected, not officially released by the company.