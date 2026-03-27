Technology

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, set to launch on April 2

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is set to expand Xiaomi's popular Note lineup in India, with the company officially confirming its launch on April 2. Initially believed to be just a new colour variant in the Redmi Note 15 series, the SE model has now been revealed as an entirely new smartphone.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Redmi Note 15 se 5G revealed, launch on April 02, 2026
Redmi Note 15 se 5G revealed, launch on April 02, 2026

Redmi Note announced a new special edition, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, for India. It was launched on April 2, and the design and the colour were revealed to the audience.

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is set to expand Xiaomi's popular Note lineup in India, with the company officially confirming its launch on April 2.

Initially believed to be just a new colour variant in the Redmi Note 15 series, the SE model has now been revealed as an entirely new smartphone.

This upcoming device will succeed the Redmi Note 14 SE, which was introduced last year as the most affordable offering in the series.

Following the same strategy, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is expected to target budget-conscious consumers, delivering a balance between price and performance.

Phone features

It features the finest styling and a competitive price, with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display at 120Hz for smooth visuals and peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, designed for efficient multitasking and 5G performance. The phone features a 5520mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

It supports 5G, along with standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. As of now, the authorities have not revealed colour availability, but it is likely to follow its previous versions with black and blue, along with some additional unique colours. It is expected that this new model will cost under Rs 20,000 in India.

Display:

  • 6.7-inch AMOLED display

  • 120Hz refresh rate

  • 3,200 nits peak of brightness

Processor:

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset

Camera:

  • 108MP + 8MP rear cameras

  • 20MP front camera

Battery:

  • 5520mAh battery

  • 45W fast charging

Expected Price in India:

  • Under 20,000 (not official)

This new model of the Redmi 15 series will offer budget-friendly pricing and an all-around experience. After the release, this handset will be available on the official website and Flipkart. These prices and specifications are expected, not officially released by the company.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected price of the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G in India?
The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. However, the official pricing has not yet been confirmed by Xiaomi.
What are the key features of the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G?
The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, 108MP dual rear camera setup, 20MP front camera, and a 5520mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
When will the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G launch in India?
The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is scheduled to launch in India on April 2, as officially confirmed by the company.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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