The Pro Max is the biggest addition to the global series. Unlike the Redmi Note 17 and Note 17 Pro , which have Chinese counterparts, the Pro Max is reportedly a new model created specifically for the international lineup.

The international lineup is expected to include the Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro and a new Redmi Note 17 Pro Max.

Xiaomi is preparing to take the Redmi Note 17 series to international markets, with the lineup set to make its debut in Malaysia on August 18 before its wider global launch on August 27.

Xiaomi has already teased a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, making battery capacity one of the phone's biggest highlights.

The move comes as smartphone makers increasingly experiment with 10,000mAh batteries. Vivo, Honor and Realme have also introduced phones featuring batteries around this capacity.

Loading post from https://x.com/Xiaomi/status/2089260944773771770…

Redmi Note 17

The Redmi Note 17 global model is expected to retain the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset used in the Chinese version, while making some changes to the display, battery and front camera.

The international variant is tipped to feature a 6.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 7,700mAh battery, and 45W charging. The selfie camera could also receive an upgrade from 8MP on the Chinese model to 16MP globally.

Storage is expected to go up to 256GB, with microSD expansion reportedly supporting cards of up to 2TB.

Redmi Note 17 Pro

The Redmi Note 17 Pro is expected to offer a more substantial upgrade, particularly in the camera department.

The global version is tipped to retain the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display from the Chinese model. However, its battery could be a slightly smaller 8,340mAh silicon-carbon unit, paired with 67W charging.

The camera system is expected to get a major improvement. Instead of the Chinese model's 2MP secondary sensor, the global version could feature an 8MP ultrawide camera alongside a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera.

The phone is also expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is expected to be the headline model of the international lineup. It would mark the first time Xiaomi uses the "Pro Max" branding for a Redmi Note-series phone, following similar higher-end naming strategies in other Xiaomi and Poco lineups.

According to leaked specifications, the Pro Max could feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor, a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP OIS primary camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

The front camera is tipped to be a 32MP unit, while the phone could offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Battery life is expected to be the Pro Max's biggest selling point. Xiaomi has teased a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, while the phone is also tipped to support 100W fast charging.

The device could further stand out with IP66, IP69 and IP69K protection ratings, making durability another key feature.

What stands out in the global lineup?

The Redmi Note 17 Pro appears to be the more balanced upgrade, particularly for users looking for improved camera capabilities through OIS and an ultrawide sensor.

Meanwhile, the Pro Max is positioned as the battery-focused model, combining a massive 10,000mAh battery with faster 100W charging.

The Redmi Note 17, meanwhile, is expected to target buyers looking for a more affordable option while still offering an AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and expandable storage.

Xiaomi is expected to reveal the official prices and confirm the complete specifications during the Malaysian launch on August 18. The broader global debut is scheduled for August 27.

Redmi Note 17 Series: Expected Specifications Specification Redmi Note 17 Redmi Note 17 Pro Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Display 6.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz Main camera 50MP 50MP OIS 50MP OIS Ultrawide - 8MP 8MP Selfie camera 16MP - 32MP Battery 7,700mAh 8,340mAh silicon-carbon Up to 10,000mAh silicon-carbon Charging 45W 67W 100W RAM Up to 12GB Up to 12GB Up to 12GB Storage Up to 256GB Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Expandable storage Up to 2TB via microSD - - Protection IP65 - IP66/IP69/IP69K Expected colours Celestial Purple, Sky Teal, Black Black, Sky Blue, Satin Orange, Purple Black, Cloud Blush, Green, Purple

Specifications marked as expected or tipped are based on leaks and reports and remain subject to Xiaomi's official confirmation.