Based on the most recent leak, the Redmi Note 17 series smartphone might come with a flat display with 1.5K resolution, dual stereo speakers optimised for higher volume, and top-tier water resistance. Additionally, the device is expected to offer improved drop protection, suggesting that Xiaomi may prioritise both durability and battery life this year.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, Redmi is preparing to launch a new midrange smartphone in China around September. The purported handset is said to feature a battery in the 9,000 mAh range. If accurate, this would make it one of the largest batteries seen on a Redmi-series smartphone to date. While the brand has yet to confirm any details, a tipster has leaked the information.

The Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro are rumoured to launch in China soon as the company's latest mid-range lineup. The planned Redmi series mobile is tipped to offer high-quality features, a larger battery, and a Snapdragon 6-series chip.

The new Redmi series is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 6-series chipset. While the specific specifications aren't clear yet, there are strong indications that it will utilise the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5. Qualcomm has confirmed that Redmi will be among the first brands to release a smartphone with this new processor.

The reported 9,000mAh battery would represent a significant upgrade over current models. For context, the Redmi Note 15 5G comes with a 5,520mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ feature batteries of up to 6,580mAh and 6,500mAh, respectively.

An earlier leak from Tipster Yogesh Brar indicated that certain Chinese variants in the Note 17 series might even exceed the 10,000mAh mark, while global versions could have capacities between 8,000mAh and 9,000mAh. Regardless of the specifics, this increase is noteworthy, positioning Xiaomi on par with competitors like OnePlus, whose mid-range Nord series devices sport batteries up to 9,000mAh.

The leak also mentions a unique Redmi smartphone with a 10,000mAh battery that remains under development. The device is rumoured to launch as the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, which could arrive in China between August and September.

Redmi Note 17 series has already appeared on the EEC and GSMA certification databases, indicating that Xiaomi has begun preparations for an international rollout.

So far, the device appears to be worth the wait, as it packs a massive battery and performance. However, a larger battery often comes with trade-offs in weight and thickness. The final verdict will depend on how Xiaomi balances endurance with design, charging speeds, cameras, and overall performance.