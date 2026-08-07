The Redmi Note 17 5G will be available for purchase in India starting August 12 through Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. The smartphone arrives in three colour options - Arctic Blue, Dark Night and Starlight Purple.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 17 5G in India, becoming the first smartphone in the new Note 17 lineup.

The device is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the higher 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 30,999. Xiaomi is also offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select SBI, Axis Bank and Kotak credit card transactions.

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Software and Display

The Redmi Note 17 5G runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and comes with Xiaomi's long-term software support promise, including four years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

The smartphone features a large 6.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and improved responsiveness.

The panel supports a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1800 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 960Hz PWM DC dimming. It also includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and HydroTouch 2.0 technology for improved touch accuracy even with wet fingers.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 17 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, with support for expandable storage of up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For thermal management, the device uses a vapour chamber cooling system with a 10,416 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area. It also carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Cameras

The camera setup includes a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and up to 2x digital zoom, paired with an LED flash and a secondary rear sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8MP front-facing camera placed inside a punch-hole display cutout.

Battery

A major highlight of the Redmi Note 17 5G is its 8000mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can deliver up to 2.5 days of usage on a single charge. The battery supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging.

Redmi Note 17 5G Specifications

Display

6.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

1800 nits peak brightness

240Hz touch sampling rate

960Hz PWM DC dimming

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

HydroTouch 2.0 support

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset

4nm fabrication process

RAM and Storage

Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD card

Software

HyperOS 3 based on Android 16

4 years of OS updates

6 years of security updates

Cameras

Rear: 50MP primary camera (f/1.8 aperture) + secondary sensor

Front: 8MP selfie camera (f/2.0 aperture)

Battery

8000mAh battery

45W wired fast charging

22.5W reverse charging

Up to 2.5 days battery life claim

Other Features

Dual SIM support

IP65 dust and water resistance

Vapour chamber cooling

10,416 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area

Price and Availability