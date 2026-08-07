Technology

Redmi Note 17 5G launch with 8000mAh Battery, sale goes on August 12

Redmi Note 17 5G has launched in India with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, 8000mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED display and HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Priced from Rs 27,999, the smartphone offers upgraded performance, long-term software support and advanced camera features.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Redmi Note 17 5G
Redmi Note 17 5G available in three colours, sale goes on August 12
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Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 17 5G in India, becoming the first smartphone in the new Note 17 lineup.

The latest mid-range device brings a large AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon chipset, an ultra-large battery and Xiaomi's newest HyperOS 3 software experience.

The Redmi Note 17 5G will be available for purchase in India starting August 12 through Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. The smartphone arrives in three colour options - Arctic Blue, Dark Night and Starlight Purple.

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The device is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the higher 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 30,999. Xiaomi is also offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select SBI, Axis Bank and Kotak credit card transactions.

Loading post from https://x.com/RedmiIndia/status/2085260446840520795

Software and Display

The Redmi Note 17 5G runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and comes with Xiaomi's long-term software support promise, including four years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

The smartphone features a large 6.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and improved responsiveness.

The panel supports a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1800 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 960Hz PWM DC dimming. It also includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and HydroTouch 2.0 technology for improved touch accuracy even with wet fingers.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 17 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, with support for expandable storage of up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For thermal management, the device uses a vapour chamber cooling system with a 10,416 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area. It also carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Cameras

The camera setup includes a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and up to 2x digital zoom, paired with an LED flash and a secondary rear sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8MP front-facing camera placed inside a punch-hole display cutout.

Battery

A major highlight of the Redmi Note 17 5G is its 8000mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can deliver up to 2.5 days of usage on a single charge. The battery supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging.

Redmi Note 17 5G Specifications

Display

  • 6.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display

  • 120Hz refresh rate

  • 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

  • 1800 nits peak brightness

  • 240Hz touch sampling rate

  • 960Hz PWM DC dimming

  • Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

  • HydroTouch 2.0 support

Processor

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset

  • 4nm fabrication process

RAM and Storage

  • Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

  • Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

  • Expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD card

Software

  • HyperOS 3 based on Android 16

  • 4 years of OS updates

  • 6 years of security updates

Cameras

  • Rear: 50MP primary camera (f/1.8 aperture) + secondary sensor

  • Front: 8MP selfie camera (f/2.0 aperture)

Battery

  • 8000mAh battery

  • 45W wired fast charging

  • 22.5W reverse charging

  • Up to 2.5 days battery life claim

Other Features

  • Dual SIM support

  • IP65 dust and water resistance

  • Vapour chamber cooling

  • 10,416 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area

Price and Availability

  • 6GB + 128GB: Rs 27,999

  • 8GB + 128GB: Rs 30,999

  • Sale date: August 12, 2026

  • Available via Amazon and Xiaomi India online store

  • Colours: Arctic Blue, Dark Night, Starlight Purple

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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